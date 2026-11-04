Scientists at the Space Research Institute in Moscow have detected hydrogen chloride gas at Mars's Alba Mons region, suggesting geological activity and potential habitats for microorganisms.

Scientists from the Space Research Institute in Moscow have identified significant geological activity on Mars, specifically detecting gas seeping from volcanic rifts on the Martian surface. The discovery centers on the Alba Mons region, where researchers found evidence that the planet is not entirely geologically dead but rather in a state of dormancy. This finding has profound implications for the search for extraterrestrial life, as the fissures may provide sheltered environments where microorganisms could potentially survive.

Hydrogen Chloride Detection Mechanism

The primary evidence for this geological activity stems from unusual spikes of hydrogen chloride gas detected in the Martian atmosphere. The ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter, also known as the TGO, captured these seasonal variations, with gas levels peaking during the northern hemisphere's winter and largely disappearing in the summer. On Earth, hydrogen chloride is frequently emitted from magmatic vents, leading the scientific team to hypothesize a similar source on Mars. The researchers propose that ice blocks the fissures during the winter, allowing the gas to escape only as the ice melts in early summer.

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Alba Mons Fissure Visual Evidence

To verify the atmospheric data, the team utilized the CaSSIS camera on the TGO to examine the Martian surface closely. This imaging revealed fresh, narrow fissures in the Alba Mons region, some stretching for hundreds of meters. Professor Daniel Mege, the co-lead author of the study, described the detection as finding a needle in a haystack, noting the instrument's ability to spot trace molecules while monitoring the entire atmosphere from orbit. These visual confirmations of active rifts support the theory that the planet retains internal heat and volcanic potential despite the lack of observed lava flows.

Expert Opinions and Comparative Analysis

Dr. Daniel Mege emphasized the logical approach to searching for life within these seeping fissures at Alba Mons. He stated that active hydrothermal systems could provide the necessary ingredients and energy for microorganisms to develop. Furthermore, these underground environments would shield potential life forms from the hostile and changing conditions on the surface. Colin Wilson, the ESA project scientist for the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter, remarked that these findings may represent the mission's greatest success yet, highlighting the value of continuous atmospheric monitoring.

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Historical Climate and Habitability

The implications of this discovery extend to the ancient history of Mars, suggesting that past levels of hydrogen chloride may have been significantly higher. Higher concentrations of this gas could have contributed to a thicker atmosphere and a warmer climate in the planet's distant past. This warmer environment might have allowed liquid water to cover the Martian surface, creating warm, habitable niches that could have supported life. The current geological activity indicates that the mechanisms that once sustained a thick atmosphere may still be partially active, preserving subsurface environments.

Future Exploration and Implications

Mars remains the fourth planet from the sun, characterized by a near-dead, dusty, and cold desert landscape with a very thin atmosphere. Despite its harsh surface conditions, the planet is dynamic, featuring seasons, polar ice caps, canyons, and extinct volcanoes. Evidence suggests the planet was far more active in the past, with seismometers detecting marsquakes and orbital imagery showing volcanic activity within the last few million years. While humans have only sent rovers to explore the surface, this new data from the Space Research Institute and the TGO opens new avenues for understanding the planet's internal heat and potential for life.