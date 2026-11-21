With Dr. Forrester and TV’s Frank stopping by, The RiffTrax Experiments show off for company.

Sign up for The A.V. Club's free newsletter to have the best TV, film, and news stories sent straight to your inbox.dodged the Space Wet Bandits in the guts of a floating, wannabe Mos Eisley, my attention started drifting, and nothing Mike and the ’Bots were doing could pull me back in.

I know host segments were no one’s favorite thing to write back in the old days, but if there were any part of The RiffTrax Experiments that could use a pace-and-rhythm-enforcing sketch-comedy escape hatch, it’s the first half of this Roger Corman production. Intermission arrives at just the right moment, even if the volley of Sid’s Olive Loaf taglines intercut with the arm-wrestling shenanigans of Dr. Forrester and TV’s Frank corroborates that aforementioned ambivalence toward the host segments. But even when there’s only one host segment, it can still play a crucial, punctuating role, because the remaining space station scenes are a lot easier to take after a breather. The riffs start hitting harder, the lack of a scene-chewing, the afterburners are really kicking in. The last 40 minutes of this thing are the peak of The RiffTrax Experiments for me.

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It’s been proven over and over in the past decade, but it bears repeating in the wake of this particular turnaround: Don’t when Instagram started serving me ads forLive.

At first, I figured it was some remnant of a past promotional campaign—maybe a ghost of the 2021 tour accidentally ushered into my feed by some Meta algorithm that actually meant to alert me to The RiffTrax Experiments. But, lo and behold,that the Netflix crew of Jonah Ray, Hampton Yount, and Baron Vaughn will hit the road with a fresh riff of the Italian spy-fi romp, and it’s been a good November to be a MSTie.

Frankly,What does the pending return of Jonah Heston mean for the series’ already discombobulating continuity? To quote a mad scientist’s lackey who’s been dragged out of Second Banana Heaven, relieved of his Soultaker duties, and is reading off of a computer printout in the lead-up to: Who cares?

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The RiffTrax Experiments’ prioritization of the movies means our reunion with the original Mads is fairly brief—and that briefness makes all the metajokes about what they’ve been up to the last 30-odd years feel like they’re poured on a little thick—but Frank Conniff and Trace Beaulieu don’t need much time to back into their old rhythms anyway. Beaulieu especially feels like he never stopped mixing mad-scientist menace with TV horror-host camp while issuing idle and not-so-idle threats to both the camera and his scene partner.

It’s a full house at Pearl’s this week, and I really appreciate how alive that setting has felt across these four episodes. , all choreography and flirtatious mugging as she and Pearl prepare to head out for a paint-and-sip class. Frank might think that fan service hurts but this amount of it suits me just fine.

’ early planet-hopping has such extreme ebbs and flows—though they didn’t really help themselves by kicking things off with a relatively torpid short.finds a fun game in Mike’s enthusiasm for organ grinding, but it eventually made me feel as sleepy as Mr. Russo. The opening “incredibly empty overbuild metal pipe warehouse” shootout of the feature presentation struggles to shake off that sleepiness—or maybe that’s the side effect of all the Killian’s Irish Red flowing through its scenery and characters.

At least the amber lager’s surprise endurance into the movie’s undefined future gives Mike and the ’Bots something solid to grab onto while the interplanetary scoundrels on screen sloooooowwwwwllly come into focus. There’s that, and there’s the galaxy of—though never to the point of overkill. When the space raiders get space raiding, the riffs don’t have to lean so hard on variations of “That’s no moon”—a runner that gets a nice “. ” From the point when our grouchy, confusingly named mentor figure Captain C.F.

“Hawk” Hawkens departs until the death of his crew mate Amanda , Mike and the ’Bots land an astounding number of jokes, culminating in the barrage of cartoon French that greets a brief parade of beret-clad commandos. It just built and built and built until I was doubled over by the faux-Francophone forces pursuing Amanda and young Pete .personas, the Mike-and-’Bots chemistry is in full effect here, most notably in how Tom and Crow object to their human pal’s enjoyment of all the anti-robot violence on display.

That energy benefits even the kind of self-aware jokes that play unevenly in the Mads’ hands, whether it’s Mike suggesting that Pete cobble together some companions out of the components of an escape pod or the ’Bots scoffing at the first glimpse of “a ship in space against a star field. ” “Ugh, garbage! ” Servo facetiously exclaims in response. This episode, however, is anything but.

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As the last of The RiffTrax Experiments , as a hangout with old TV friends, as a sign of’s health circa November 2026, this is everything you could hope for. Pity the takeoff is so slow—but once Nelson, Corbett, and Murphy get• I’ll say this much for the movie: It’s impressively unsentimental toward its space raiders. Those guys start dropping like flies near the end.

• Another vote in favor of more host segments: I think Crow and Servo’s podcast routine could’ve moved from its post-credits spot and played perfectly well in-episode! • Narrator: “Don’t worry, Mr. Grocer, Micko’s master will pay for the banana. ” Tom Servo: “I’m his attorney in addition to being the narrator.

”• Mike, as the Robot Death Ship crawls across the screen: “You know at this point, I feel like I’ve learned about all I can learn from looking at the underside of a giant spaceship. ” • Crow, casually sinking a three-pointer while a crew member scans an instrument panel: “Where’s the ‘Make movie good’ button?

”as the riffs’ primary reference point: First there are the “half footballs” that “half Lucy” is going to pull away from “half Charlie Brown,” and then the movie dialogue “This is not like the rocks” prompts the response “Charlie Brown said that the first time he tried candy. ”• While continuity errors don’t always make for the most inspired riffs, I enjoyed the “My space barrels! ”/“They fixed my space barrels!

” twofer and the crack about Hawk surviving by “moving the wound to the other side of his chest. ” • When timing makes all the difference: I think Mike’s two-part riff about the Robot Death Ship would only be half as funny as it is without the beat he takes between “That’s right, the robot vessel is a he” and “His name is Todd Spaceship. ”riff I crave: “Hard to believe this is based on a Maeve Binchy novel.

” (I had to Google the name to learn that Binchy is the author of• Hey! This was… well, I don’t know if something that required as much work and time as these recaps did qualifies as “fun,” but I’m glad to have them in my deep portfolio of writing about. I hope y’all enjoyed them, and discussing the episodes in the comments. And I swear to you, I’ll go back to my