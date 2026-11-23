Space NK is criticized for its exclusive Beaverbrook hotel event for influencers. Celebrities like Stacey Solomon attended. Critics call it tone-deaf in the current economy.

Space NK is currently facing a significant wave of online criticism following the organization of a luxurious Christmas brand trip for high-profile celebrities and influencers. The luxury beauty retailer invited an array of stars, including Stacey Solomon and Alison Hammond, to Surrey's five-star country house hotel, Beaverbrook. This exclusive event was designed to celebrate the launch of their new festive range, gift sets, and stocked brands, but it has instead sparked intense debate among the public.

Lavish Experience Attracts Public Criticism

During their stay at the prestigious venue, attendees were treated to an opulent getaway that included the use of fake snow, hot chocolates, and complimentary spa treatments. Participants also received substantial goody bags filled with products, allowing them to enjoy a delicious Flore dessert spread throughout their visit. The evening Christmas party featured a live band and karaoke, creating a festive atmosphere intended to promote the brand's seasonal offerings to a wide audience.

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Additional luxury services were provided to the guests, including aura readings and professional hair styling by GHD, as well as makeup treatments by YSL and NARS. While the primary goal of this extravagant retreat was to showcase the new product lineup, the event has left many fans and customers divided. The disconnect between the lavish expenditure and the current economic climate has become a central point of contention for online observers.

Online Reactions Highlight Economic Concerns

Many social media users have expressed frustration, describing the event as tone-deaf given the prevailing financial pressures on consumers. One TikTok user explicitly stated, 'I just think it's so tone deaf in the current economic climate,' reflecting a broader sentiment of discontent. Another commenter added that they would have been more interested if the brand had chosen to take one hundred staff members on a similar trip, rather than providing the same celebrities with a ridiculous amount of free stuff.

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Social media creator @livewellwithsophie, who boasts 211,000 Instagram followers, shared an entire video criticizing the trip. She captioned the post: 'Space NK, I think your influencer trip might have been the final nail in the coffin.' She clarified that her objection was not rooted in jealousy over being uninvited, but rather a genuine boredom with brands spending fortunes on extravagant experiences to convince people to buy unnecessary items.

Influencers Defend The Marketing Strategy

Jemma Solomon, who attended the Christmas trip alongside her husband Lee, sister Stacey, and her husband Joe Swash, defended the brand's decision to host an influencer-focused event. Taking to the comments, she argued that such campaigns are a modern equivalent of traditional advertising, comparable to watching a TV ad or seeing a billboard at a train station. She emphasized that maintaining engagement behind the scenes is socially and mentally challenging work.

Jemma highlighted her efforts to build trust with her audience around products and brands she loves, inviting people to join her page where she shares all the products she receives. She also noted that she hosts weekly giveaways, sending her PR packages to followers. Furthermore, she revealed that she sat with the Space NK team on the last day, boxing up cases of products to send to the Beauty Banks charity, which distributes goods to people in need.

Debate Over Target Audience And Loyalty

Other influencers have also come to the brand's defense, with TikTok influencer Bobandsarah suggesting that the backlash stems from jealousy. She argued that the campaign is achieving its goal because people are watching it, noting that while such events may be annoying to some, they are effective. She advised critics to enjoy the content rather than getting angry about not receiving an invitation, stating that sometimes in life you simply cannot get what you want.

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However, not all comments were supportive of the influencer-centric approach. Social media influencer Emma Willott agreed with the criticism, suggesting that the brand needs to engage with its community and real customers instead. She proposed that Space NK should take a bunch of fifteen loyal customers away and treat them to the same experience, arguing that the people who spend money at the store deserve more attention than influencers.

Additional commenters expressed that the current strategy makes them want to avoid the brand entirely. One user remarked that it is exhausting seeing the same faces repeatedly and called for the brand to support nano creators. They argued that giving new creators a chance would allow them to show what they can bring to the table, rather than relying on established stars. This ongoing debate highlights the shifting expectations of consumers regarding brand authenticity and value.