Space Launches Soar to Record Numbers in 2024

2024 saw a record-breaking number of space launches, pushing the boundaries of space exploration. The report highlights the growing space economy and the increasing accessibility of space travel, driven by both government and private entities.

The U.S. Space Force's Space Launch Delta 45 unit recently facilitated a record-breaking 93 rocket launches from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. 2024 set spaceflight records for the fourth consecutive year with 259 launches worldwide and one launch attempt roughly every 34 hours, according to a recent analysis by the Space Foundation , a Colorado-based non-profit organization.

The research arm of the Space Foundation predicts that the pace of launches will keep rising this year. This growth is partly driven by a renewed focus on independent launch capabilities in Europe, where launch vehicles in France, Germany, and the U.K. are awaiting their debut flights. 'There is reason to have confidence in the upward trajectory of the space economy,' Space Foundation CEO Heather Pringle said. Last year saw nearly 90 launches supporting national security efforts, representing a little more than half of the global launch traffic. Still, space is poised to get even busier this year. In the U.S. alone, Blue Origin's long-awaited New Glenn rocket is preparing for its first flight, while Rocket Factory Augsburg in Germany is aiming for the inaugural launch of its RFA One rocket after rebuilding the first stage following a static fire test. In Australia, launch vehicle startup Gilmour Space is preparing for the maiden Eris rocket launch — the first Australian-made rocket to lift off from Australian soil. 'The launchers may be small, but they are significant for nations striving to develop sovereign launch capability,' the new report notes, with the above nations' looking to smaller launch vehicles to give them assured access to space. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has formally allocated additional spectrum for commercial space launches and introduced a more streamlined process to accelerate regulatory procedures. This change is designed to 'enable companies to conduct launch activities without needing to request temporary authority from the FCC for each space launch,' according to a statement. This is just a glimpse into the bustling world of space exploration. As technology advances and costs decrease, we can expect even more launches and groundbreaking discoveries in the years to come





