Spa Owner Sues NoMad Building Over Alleged Brothel Above

A New York spa owner on the second floor of the NoMad building has filed a lawsuit to evict the third-floor tenant, alleging they operate an illegal brothel that has caused harassment, property damage, and safety threats.

And the spa owner isn’t the only one fed up at 226 Fifth Ave. — the building’s owner has filed a lawsuit to evict, which is located on the third floor of the trendy NoMad building, said she’s had it with the X-rated antics overhead, filthy common areas and bodily fluids in the elevator, along with repeated threats from the burly Russian-speaking bosses upstairs.

Ekaterina Durova said her life has become a nightmare after an alleged brothel moved in on the floor above her beauty business.

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“It’s a nightmare for me that never ends,” Durova, 38, told The Post. “I’m afraid all the time. ”“They come and go,” she said of the women.

“I tried to speak to one of them about the noise andFor four years, Durova’s women-only sanctuary has pampered roughly 300 clients a month with facials, lymphatic massages and skincare treatments. The treatments run from $150 to $350.

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“Their business is open 24/7 and there are men constantly roaming the halls, mistaking my business for Executive Spas,” Durova said. “My clients are sometimes in bathrobes when they barge in,” as the third-floor elevator opens directly into her business and not a hallway. “One of them screamed at me in Russian, ‘You are a bitch! I will destroy you,'” said Durova, who was born in Russia but married a US citizen.

Durova, a licensed esthetician who does treatments alongside her team of 10 employees, says she’s dialed 911 more than 200 times. According to Durova, and her signed court affidavit, cops raided the alleged den of iniquity on Oct. 15, 2025, allegedly hauling away several women. Executive Spas continues to advertise on internet sites such as bedpage.com in the “Escorts section.

”She’s been complaining to the landlord since June 2025, and after discovering ads on bedpage.com that October, made a report “of prostitution activity creating an unsafe environment” to 311, the Department of Buildings and Consumer Affairs officials.gone to court to evict the fourth-floor spa, which is listed in court papers as “Health Spa NYC LLC”, sending it a legal notice the lease would be terminated on May 5, after failure to fix “lease violations and remain in breach of the lease,” according to court papers.

The violations include advertising on “a website used as a sort of Yelp Review for illicit prostitution parlors … linked to the tenant … which gives Landlord a good-faith basis to believe the premises is still being used for illicit purposes,” state the court papers. But Christopher Eng — a private eye hired by the landlord — tells a different story.

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He visited the alleged cat house a few weeks ago, according to his court affidavit, and was greeted by a scantily clad woman who collected a $200 cash “house fee” before escorting him into a private room, he claimed in court papers. After asking him to strip naked and lie facedown, she gave him a light massage before touching his “intimate parts,” The woman then offered sexual intercourse for $400, two encounters for $800, or oral sex and dancing for $300, Eng said in the affidavit.

Ekaterina Durova said her life has become a nightmare after an alleged brothel moved in on the floor above her beauty business. J.C. Rice for NY Post