Circle Wellness has completed its real estate circuit on 2450 Curtis St.

Circle Wellness has completed its real estate circuit on 2450 Curtis St. On Tuesday, the spa company bought the nearly one-acre lot for $2 million, or $49 per square foot.

In August, it proposed building 13 “pavilion-style” buildings for a new Denver location.

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“Denver has a deep relationship with the outdoors, but day to day, most of life happens in the city, surrounded by screens and schedules. Circle Wellness is designed as a counterbalance to that: a private thermal experience in the middle of the city, not something you have to plan a trip around,” Circle Wellness CEO Scott Emslie said in an email.

He said the company selected the Curtis Street location because “it is close to Denver’s urban neighborhoods, where the need for this type of wellness experience is the greatest. ” Emslie declined to disclose the construction costs for the project, but said he expects to break ground in the summer of 2027 and wrap up prior to summer 2028. The spa will be designed with minimal signage in order to “pique curiosity” from the outside.

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The property was previously a maintenance hub and parking lot for Greyhound buses. FirstGroup Services, a British transportation company that purchased Greyhound in 2007 and sold it in 2021, was the seller in the real estate deal. Circle Wellness launched its first location in 2023 in Vancouver, Canada. A second has since opened in Seattle.

Sessions run either 90 or 120 minutes and cost between $225 and $285, depending on the day.

“Every reservation is private for up to two guests and staggered, so you don’t cross paths with anyone else. A host welcomes you, introduces the experience and walks you to your circuit. From there, your 90- or 120-minute session is entirely your own,” Emslie said. Circle Wellness’ model differs from traditional bathhouses in that there are no shared spaces, he said.

Lights and sound cue each transition between hot and cold plunges, sauna and shower.

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“We’re always exploring and refining how light, sound, temperature and materials can deepen the experience, and Denver will reflect that work,” he said.