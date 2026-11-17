The Hokies are significant underdogs entering their test against No. 7 Miami.

Nov 14, 2026; Blacksburg, Va. ; Virginia Tech quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer throws a pass during the fourth quarter against Stanford. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectheads on the road to Miami Gardens, Fla, to face perhaps its toughest test yet: Miami .

The Hokies, who have allowed 91 points in their two most recent games — defeats at the hands of As it turns out, Bill Connelly's SP+ metric is no different. The Hokies , who once ranked as high as No. 25 on SP+ , have fallen to 59th, now putting them 10th among ACC schools. Virginia Tech's lost four of its last six and currently holds a losing record in league play.

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Though the Hokies have already clinched a bowl, a loss to either Miami or Virginia guarantees that Tech finishes with a losing record to ACC opponents in 2026. Miami, which is a 20.5 favorite on the spread, is also the against-the-spread pick for SP+. Connelly's SP+ metrics have Miami projected as a 23.0-point favorite, giving the Hokies only a 7% chance of pulling out a victory Saturday in Coral Gables.

Virginia Tech was multi-touchdown favorites against Stanford, but collapsed early, allowing 21 unanswered Cardinal points to start the game. The Hokies eventually lost 40-22, marking the first time since Sept. 6-13, 2025, that opponents have scored 40 or more against Tech in back-to-back games. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Virginia Tech began its season with four straight wins for the first time since 2017, capturing its first out-of-conference Power Four victory since the same year with a 35-26 victory over Maryland on Sept. 19. The Hokies' unbeaten streak came to an end to start October, with Virginia Tech sustaining back-to-back losses to Pitt and Cal .

The Hokies beat Georgia Tech 34-24 a week later, then they claimed bowl eligibility with a 20-16 victory over Clemson in Death Valley on Oct. 24. It was Tech's first win over the Tigers since 2007. Virginia Tech's Week 12 contest against Miami will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. ET, with coverage for the contest to be on ESPN.

"College GameDay" has also picked the Hokies-Hurricanes game for this week, being hosted from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET the same day. That College GameDay appearance will be the 27th for Miami, the 15th for Virginia Tech and the first appearance the Hokies will be making on the show since 2017. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics. He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.