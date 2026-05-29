Southwest rolls back its overweight passenger policy. Here's what's changing.

Southwest is walking back some recent changes in its policies for passengers who require a second seat.

to buy two tickets on flights when they require a second seat because of their size. Under the budget carrier's revised rules, Southwest gate agents will arrange a free second seat for passengers who need the extra room on flights where two adjoining seats are available.

After an earlier rule change in January, Southwest required people needing a second seat to book and pay for it in advance. The National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance, an advocacy group, criticized the policy as"more restrictive.

"aims to promote"a more consistent and seamless experience for customers who require an additional seat," Southwest said in a statement to CBS News. When two adjacent seats aren't available on a flight, larger passengers will be rebooked on a later flight, the airline said. To avoid inconveniences at the airport, Southwest continues to encourage passengers who need more space to book an additional seat in advance.

Once travel is completed, eligible passengers can request a refund for the extra seat by submitting a request to Southwest within 90 days of travel. To qualify, the flight must have departed with at least one open seat, and both seats must have been booked in the same fare class. Southwest explains in its"customers of size" policy that passengers"who encroach upon the neighboring seat" are required to purchase"the number of seats needed.

" A seat's armrest marks the dividing line between seats, the carrier stipulates. Southwest reserves the right to determine that a passenger requires a second seat"for safety purposes.

" That policy went into effect in January, frustrating some customers who had previously been able to reserve two seats for the price of one. cheered Southwest's latest seating policy, saying,"You will no longer have to pre-purchase the seat as the only option to fly as a customer of size with extra space. "Plus-size passenger policies vary across the airline industry. asks passengers who require additional space to purchase an additional seat before a flight.

That requirement applies to anyone who can't fit in a single seat without encroaching on a neighboring passenger, or who prevents armrests from staying down while seated, according to the airline's policy.





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