Southwest Flooding Provides Critical Relief to Depleted Reservoirs After Years of Megadrought

Intense storms and flooding in the U.S. Southwest have significantly raised water levels in key reservoirs like Lake Powell and Upper Lake Mary, offering rare relief after a prolonged megadrought. While causing evacuations and property damage, the water is recharging aquifers and lakes, though experts warn that uncertainty remains regarding long-term water allocation in the Colorado River basin.

Recent severe flooding across the United States Southwest has delivered a rare and significant relief to reservoirs that had previously plummeted to record low levels due to a prolonged and devastating megadrought.

The storm systems that arrived in late October and early November unleashed torrents of water through creeks that are typically dry or carry only minimal flow. These sudden surges caused the waterways to overflow their banks, leading to substantial flooding in local communities and forcing the evacuation of hundreds of residents. The intense weather also cut off access to certain areas, creating immediate logistical challenges for emergency responders and locals alike.

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Flood Waters Recharge Depleted Reservoirs

However, despite the immediate destruction and disruption caused by the floods, the majority of this abundant water is now being directed toward recharging depleted lakes and underground aquifers, which are critical for the region's long-term water security. Martin Hoerling, a climate scientist and hydrologist at the University of Colorado Boulder, emphasized that this influx of water is vital for a region that has been struggling with water scarcity for years.

The previous winter saw lackluster snowfall, which provided little recharge to water bodies when it melted during the spring and summer, the periods when these reservoirs typically receive their most significant boost. This was followed by the chaotic climate phenomenon known as El Niño, which has intensified heavy rain and flood events.

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Experts predict that the impacts of this weather pattern will persist for several more months, potentially further boosting water supplies across the Western United States, where water is primarily stored in lakes, aquifers, and snowpack. Lake Powell, which is the second-largest reservoir in the nation, has risen more than twenty feet from its low point in mid-September. This gain dwarfs the increases seen from the current year's snowmelt.

Lake Powell Rises But Remains Low

Despite this dramatic rise, the lake remains just over a quarter full, and fifteen of its seventeen boat launches are still unusable as of Friday. The combination of floodwaters and additional rain could raise the lake to a total of over 1.2 million acre-feet. This volume is estimated to be sufficient to support around four million average families for a year, according to Hoerling's calculations. Cities across the region have reported experiencing some of their wettest weather in decades.

Before storms began depositing approximately seven inches of rain around Pagosa Springs, Colorado, in October, more than ten thousand people in the town and surrounding communities were under strict water restrictions. Restaurants were encouraged to serve water only upon request, and town manager David Harris noted that these constraints are now lifted. He acknowledged that while the storm was destructive, there is a silver lining in getting a good start to the winter snowpack at higher elevations.

In Northern Arizona, Upper Lake Mary, which captures spring snowmelt and supplies up to forty percent of Flagstaff's water, has received more than three billion gallons of water since early October. Flagstaff water production manager Brian Huntzinger stated that the recent storms dumped the equivalent of more than two years of water into the town's surface water supply. This provides a crucial buffer for an operation that relies heavily on underground aquifers.

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Huntzinger expressed that it is a great thing to see such abundance, noting that they might be overflowing before any snow falls. In central Arizona, heavy floodwaters trapped in homes gushed into streams feeding the Verde River. This prompted water officials to release water from two nearly full dams into the Verde's normally dry stretch in metropolitan Phoenix, according to Bo Svoma, a principal meteorologist at the Salt River Project.

Drought Persists Despite Recent Floods

Despite these improvements, the region remains in drought, and decisions regarding water allocation in the Colorado River basin have already been made. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is unlikely to change its water releases until snowpack peaks, typically around April. Mary Carlson, a spokesperson for Reclamation, acknowledged that conditions have improved but cautioned that considerable uncertainty remains.

Under the federal plan for managing the Colorado River's Lower Basin, California, Nevada, and Arizona must collectively reduce water use by 1.25 million acre-feet annually in the next two years. This is enough to fill over six hundred thousand Olympic-sized swimming pools, with the possibility of larger cuts depending on future conditions.

Some Arizona cities have agreed to fund preliminary work to reduce reliance on the Colorado River by expanding an existing dam on the Verde River to capture storm runoff. Svoma emphasized the need to figure out how to be resilient in a drier future, while Hoerling noted that the region is not quite there yet.