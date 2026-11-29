The latest numbers reveal the Southwest has seen the nation's biggest butterfly decline. Even a few native flowers on a patio can give pollinators a place to refuel.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — At Butterfly Wonderland in Scottsdale, thousands of tropical butterflies take their first flight every week inside a special enclosure. The exhibit is tailor-made for the multiple species on display.

"This is a perfect environment for them, that's why they do so well here," said Adriane Hopkins, Director of Education. Misters keep the air humid and the temperature stays at 78 to 81 degrees all year. It's a great place for locals to visit and see the magic up close. But outside those walls, it's not so perfect.

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A 2025 report from the Xerces Society shows Southwest butterfly numbers have dropped 37% since 2000 — the biggest decline in the country. In Arizona alone, eight species have lost more than 90% of their populations.