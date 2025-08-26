Southwest Airlines to Require Plus-Size Passengers to Purchase Additional Seats in Advance

Southwest Airlines is implementing a new policy requiring travelers needing extra space due to size to purchase an additional seat in advance. This change, while intending to ensure passenger space, is raising concerns about accessibility and comfort for all travelers.

Southwest Airlines is implementing a new policy that will require travelers who need extra space due to size to purchase an additional seat in advance. Currently, plus-size passengers have the option of purchasing an extra seat upfront with a potential for reimbursement later, or requesting a free extra seat at the airport. However, the new policy mandates that customers who have previously used the extra seat policy must purchase the additional seat at the time of booking.

The airline explained this change by stating, “To ensure space, we are communicating to Customers who have previously used the extra seat policy that they should purchase it at booking.” Southwest Airlines emphasizes that if a flight is not fully booked at departure and both tickets were purchased in the same booking class, passengers will still receive a refund for the second ticket. However, this refund must be requested within 90 days of the flight. Passengers who need an extra seat but fail to purchase it beforehand will be required to buy one at the airport. If the flight is full, the passenger will be rebooked onto a new flight.Jason Vaughn, an Orlando-based travel agent specializing in travel tips for plus-size individuals, expressed concern about the impact of this policy change. He believes it will negatively affect travelers of all sizes, as the current policy provided comfort and ample space for everyone. Vaughn argues that the change signifies a decline in Southwest Airlines' commitment to accommodating its passengers, likening it to other recent corporate decisions that have disappointed loyal customers, such as Cracker Barrel's recent logo alteration. Southwest Airlines is facing pressure from activist investors to increase profits and revenue, which may be contributing to these changes





