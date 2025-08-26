Southwest Airlines Tightens Seating Policies for Passengers Needing Extra Space

Southwest Airlines is changing its policy for passengers requiring extra seat space. Starting January 27th, these passengers will need to purchase a second ticket, which will generally be non-refundable.

Southwest Airlines is making another significant alteration to its longstanding policies, this time focusing on passengers who require extra seat space. Effective January 27th, travelers who need additional room and encroach upon a neighboring seat will be required to purchase a second ticket, which will generally be non-refundable.

Currently, Southwest allows passengers needing extra space to buy an additional seat in advance (with the option for a refund later) or request one for free at the airport. These flexible options have made Southwest a popular choice for many plus-size passengers. The new policy mandates that the second seat must be purchased beforehand and will not be eligible for a refund unless the flight departs with at least one vacant seat and both seats are purchased within the same fare class. The average width of an economy class seat on commercial airplanes is roughly 17.3 inches. This change comes as part of a larger transformation at Southwest Airlines. The airline has recently eliminated its well-known open seating policy and introduced checked baggage fees, moving away from practices that previously set it apart from other major airlines.This shift in seating policy reflects a broader trend in the airline industry toward increased charging for ancillary services. Airlines are continuously seeking ways to optimize revenue and profitability by implementing various fees and changes to existing policies





