Southwest Airlines Requires Plus-Size Passengers to Buy Extra Seats Starting January 27

Southwest Airlines is implementing a new policy requiring plus-size passengers to proactively purchase additional seats to ensure sufficient space for comfort. The policy goes into effect on January 27, 2026, when assigned seating replaces the airline's long-standing open seating system.

Southwest Airlines is implementing new rules for passengers who require additional seating space. Starting January 27, 2026, when flights with assigned seating take off, plus-size passengers will be required to proactively purchase the necessary number of seats prior to their journey. This ensures the availability of an adjacent seat for added comfort. Southwest Airlines ' website states that this policy aims to provide a more comfortable and spacious experience for all passengers.

The airline acknowledges that this change may introduce additional stress for travelers who are already apprehensive about flying. Jeff Jenkins, founder of the plus-size travel blog Chubby Diaries, expressed concerns to USA Today, stating, 'I just hope that consumers are aware of this change, and I wonder if plus size people will skip out on flying with them at all because of them not knowing if the flight is sold out or not. It's just more anxiety to an already high anxiety experience.'To assist potential customers in determining if they require an extra seat, Southwest Airlines has listed the seat widths on its Boeing 737 aircraft, ranging from 15.5 inches at the narrowest to 17.8 inches at the widest. The airline clarifies that the armrest serves as the definitive boundary for seat space. Passengers who purchase an extra seat may be eligible for a refund under specific conditions, including the flight departing with at least one open seat on the aircraft, both purchased seats belonging to the same fare class, and a refund request submitted within 90 days of the flight date.Furthermore, passengers traveling on itineraries that include Southwest partner carriers are required to purchase an additional, non-refundable seat directly through the partner carrier





