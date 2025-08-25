Southwest Airlines Mandates Pre-Purchase of Extra Seats for Larger Passengers

Southwest Airlines is changing its seating policy, requiring passengers who need an extra seat due to size to purchase it in advance. Refunds will be issued under specific conditions, but failure to pre-purchase will result in airport purchase or rebooking.

Southwest Airlines is making a significant change to its seating policy , requiring passengers who require an extra seat due to size to purchase it in advance. The airline previously allowed passengers to either pre-purchase an extra seat with a possibility of refund or request a free extra seat at the airport. The new policy aims to guarantee adequate space for all passengers.

Southwest Airlines affirmed that although the new policy mandates pre-purchase of extra seats for size-related needs, refunds will still be issued for a second ticket under certain conditions. The airline stated that refunds will be granted if there's at least one vacant seat available on the flight at departure and if both passenger tickets were purchased in the same booking class. Passengers seeking a refund must submit their request within 90 days of the flight. However, if a passenger needs an extra seat but fails to purchase it beforehand, they will be required to buy one at the airport. If the flight is full, the passenger will be re-booked onto a subsequent flight. This adjustment comes after Southwest has been under pressure from activist investors to enhance profits and revenue. The airline also announced last year that it would be implementing changes to its baggage policy. These developments reflect Southwest's ongoing efforts to optimize its operations and financial performance





