Southwest Airlines Hosted a Gaming Tournament While Airborne

As part of its promotion for TwitchCon 2026 in San Diego, Southwest Airlines invited multiple Twitch streamers to play a tournament in the air.

As part of its promotion for TwitchCon 2026 in San Diego, Southwest Airlines invited multiple Twitch streamers to play a tournament in the air. Southwest Airlines hosted an airborne TwitchCon 2026 gaming tournament, turning a flight into a live esports event.

Streamers including Chica and SypherPK faced off in Fortnite, while T-Pain DJed and livestreamed onboard. Southwest Airlines used the stunt to spotlight Starlink WiFi, built for gaming, streaming, and staying connected.in San Diego, Southwest Airlines decided to hold a special gaming tournament in the air.

Also read Fans show appreciation to Tyrese Maxey, who hosted his fifth annual holiday turkey giveaway

One of the few flights this weekend that didn't get hit with travel issues, the company took several Twitch streamers and other content creators up into the skies to play using their wi-fi setup and on-board systems to show how they've improved their own flights for people who like to game on the go. This includedThe tournament added a new spin to Southwest's history of creating unexpected moments onboard, turning the cabin into a gaming arena and giving creators a new way to connect with their communities from the sky.

The experience extended well beyond the aircraft, with the livestream bringing viewers along for the flight and creating moments creators could continue sharing with their followers after touchdown.

Advertisement

"Gaming is all about connection, competition, and sharing the moment with a community, which made bringing a live tournament onboard such a natural fit for Southwest," said, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital & Marketing Officer at Southwest Airlines. "Southwest is known for making the journey memorable for our Customers, and this was a unique way to unite the energy of TwitchCon with the power of Starlink at 35,000 feet.

"From Nintendo Switch systems and gaming laptops to tablets and phones, Starlink's high-speed, low-latency connectivity gives Customers more ways to play, stream, work, and stay connected using the devices they bring onboard. The carrier offers free WiFi to all Rapid Rewards Members, thanks to T-Mobile. Customers can join Rapid Rewards to unlock access to free WiFi, tier benefits, and points by flying qualifying flights or spending with eligible partners.

Members can purchase points to earn a reward to book their favorite destination or a new Southwest route. All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply at Southwest.com/rrterms.

"Our Customers want to stay connected in the air just as they do on the ground, and Starlink is helping us deliver that experience," said, Vice President Customer Experience & Innovation. "Livestreaming a gaming tournament shows what this technology can do, made possible by Starlink's constellation of thousands of low-Earth orbit satellites.

Whether Customers want to stream, work, or simply stay connected along the way, we're investing in an inflight experience that gives them more freedom to spend their time onboard the way they want.

Advertisement

"Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings. As part of its promotion for TwitchCon 2026 in San Diego, Southwest Airlines invited multiple Twitch streamers to play a tournament in the air.

Check out the official overview trailer for Worms: Galactic Tactics as the team brings you up to speed on the latest entry in the series. Steve Jackson Games has a brand-new tabletop game on the market, as the pocket-sized card game Good, Bad, Potato is available now. Flipz has teamed up with Elf on the Shelf once again to bring back the Sugar Cookie Covered Pretzels limited-time flavor.

Sirius Dice Reveals Magic: The Gathering Mox Spindowns Sirius Dice has a new item specifically for Magic: The Gathering players with their new Mox Spindowns, one of which debuted at MagicCon: Atlanta. As part of its promotion for TwitchCon 2026 in San Diego, Southwest Airlines invited multiple Twitch streamers to play a tournament in the air. Flipz has teamed up with Elf on the Shelf once again to bring back the Sugar Cookie Covered Pretzels limited-time flavor.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie in The Daily LITG, 14th November, 2026 Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaroundSwiss Miss​ and Duncan Hines have partnered with Peanuts to bring a few new items to the holiday table, including some new baked goodsRazer dropped two new gaming chairs this week in the form of the Soma Pro and Soma Sensa HD Haptics, offering a unique immersive experience.