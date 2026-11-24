Southside High students honored ISD Officer Christina Navarro Lozano, killed in a Nov. 15 crash, with a candlelight vigil and balloon release. Friends shared memories, wrote notes to her family, and dedicated a tree.

SAN ANTONIO — Students and friends lit candles and released balloons outside Southside High School on Sunday evening to remember Officer Christina Lozano, the Southside ISD police officer who died in a crash a week earlier.

Darlene Jackson, Lozano’s friend and neighbor, said students had been talking about the loss in their classrooms. She wanted them to have a way to say goodbye and to let Lozano’s family know what she meant to them.

Also read Students, neighbors honor Southside ISD officer Christina Lozano at candlelight vigil

“Let’s let these children send those balloons to heaven for Christina and let everybody come write something,” Jackson said. Lozano, 47, died Nov. 15 after a marked district sedan carrying her and another officer collided with a pickup around noon at South Loop 1604 and U.S. 281, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. They said the sedan appeared to be making a left turn when the vehicles collided. The other officer and the pickup driver were injured.

As of Sunday evening, the sheriff’s office had not announced a cause. Jackson, who knew Lozano for four and a half years, remembered seeing her at food distributions and football games. One memory in particular stayed with her. When a student at the school had repeated seizures, Lozano stood beside Jackson.

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“She made an impact because she stood by my side and she prayed with me,” Jackson said. “We got through things together. ” Southside student Alexander Nino remembered seeing Lozano while he was dressed as the school mascot. He said he hoped she knew how much he appreciated her.

“You’re there for somebody, even if you don’t realize it,” Nino said. “And I hope I had shown her that while I was in my suit. ”People who came to the vigil received red ribbon pins and cards bearing Lozano’s picture and the words “Forever in our hearts. ” They also wrote notes for her family, who received a tree in her memory.

Jackson said she planned to put the notes in a box so the family could read them together, perhaps over Thanksgiving dinner. San Antonio ME IDs 61-year-old Joe Barrientes as driver killed when his 18-wheeler plunged off an I-35 access road near Judson, exploded and burned, closing lanes for hours. Cause under investigation. HONDO, Texas: A man died after a 2:20 a.m. motorcycle crash on Avenue T. Police say witnesses reported a dispute and physical altercation tied to the case.

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