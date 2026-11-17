Several people were taken to the hospital after a crash in south Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

A Southside Independent School District police officer died Sunday after a crash in South Bexar County, Superintendent Rolando Ramirez said in a letter. Christina Lozano, 47, died as a result of her injuries from the crash, Ramirez said, which occurred around noon Sunday on the Loop 1604 access road near U.S. Highway 281.

Two others were injured, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said, but remain in stable condition. Lozano was in a sedan with another Southside ISD officer at the time of the crash with a pickup truck, BCSO said. It is unclear what led up to the crash. Ramirez described Lozano as “not only a dedicated and valued employee, but also a loving mother and grandmother.

Also read Community remembers Southside ISD police officer who died in weekend crash

” “Her kindness, warm spirit, and the positive impact she had on those around her will not be forgotten,” Ramirez said.

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“She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside her. ” The district said counseling services will be available at Southside High School for staff and students who are looking for support. Read also: Man, woman found dead with gunshot wounds in Schertz, police say