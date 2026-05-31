Southport Father Facing Terminal Kidney Cancer Diagnosis After Being Denied Promising Treatment

Leon Skapars, 35, a fit and healthy father of three, was diagnosed with stage three sarcomatoid renal cell carcinoma after initially dismissing back pain and blood in urine. Despite surgery and immunotherapy, the aggressive cancer spread to his lungs, lymph nodes, and major arteries. He was recently denied a drug trial due to disease progression, leaving the family with limited options and a prognosis of one to three years to live.

A 35-year-old father-of-three has been given a devastating prognosis of just one to three years to live following a diagnosis of a rare and highly aggressive form of kidney cancer .

Leon Skapars, a self-employed plasterer from Southport, has also been denied a place on a promising drug trial after the disease spread further, a move his family describes as a 'devastating double blow'. Mr Skapars first noticed a dull ache in his back and left side in March last year. At the time, it did not seem serious.

When he later saw blood in his urine, he went to A&E. Doctors found no sign of infection and reassured him it was likely something minor, such as kidney stones, which often pass on their own. He was discharged with advice and a leaflet on kidney stones. One doctor briefly raised the possibility of cancer, but Leon was reassured that this was unlikely because of his age.

His brother-in-law, Anthony Duffey, said: 'Leon's the kind of person who just gets on with things. He works hard and doesn't make a fuss. At first it just felt like a bit of back pain - nothing out of the ordinary. Even when he went to hospital, he was told it was probably nothing to worry about.

' Leon Skapars, 35, from Southport, is pictured with his partner Crystal Duffey, 30, and three young boys, Warren (2), Leuin (4) and Tony (10). Leon - pictured with two of his sons - was fit and healthy before his kidney cancer diagnosis. But while on a family holiday in August 2025, his condition worsened and he began passing large blood clots.

'That's when we realised something wasn't right,' Anthony said. Following the family's return home, Mr Skapars underwent urgent further investigations. A scan revealed an 8cm tumour on his right kidney and just days after his 35th birthday, he was diagnosed with stage three kidney cancer. He underwent surgery the following month to remove his right kidney and tumour, before facing an agonising wait for results.

In November, doctors confirmed he had a rare and fast-spreading form of the disease known as sarcomatoid renal cell carcinoma. Mr Skapars began immunotherapy in December in the hope of stopping the cancer - but just four months later, the family were dealt devastating news. The cancer had spread to his lungs, lymph nodes and back to the area where the kidney had been removed.

His family say he could have as little as 12 months to live if treatment fails, or up to three years if it works. It has since spread to major arteries near his heart, causing breathing difficulties and putting his life in immediate danger. His partner, Crystal, 30, said: 'Our world has been completely turned upside down. Leon was so fit and active - always in the gym and playing with the kids.

Now he's facing this cruel disease. When he was first diagnosed, I barely left his side. I slept next to him in a chair in hospital. We were all in shock - we still are.

We've gone from planning our future to fighting for every extra moment together.

' Leon - pictured with his sons - began immunotherapy in December in the hope of stopping the cancer. But just four months later, the family were dealt devastating news. In a cruel new twist, the family were dealt another devastating blow just days ago. Anthony said: 'He hasn't been on any treatment for about seven weeks.

He'd been waiting to start a drug trial that was looking really promising and could have helped extend his life. He was going back and forth to The Christie in Manchester for all the pre-trial tests, and a lot of hope had been put into it. But after new scans, doctors found the cancer had spread further into major arteries near his heart, causing blood clots and putting him in immediate danger - so he's no longer eligible.

To have that taken away just as he was due to start has been devastating.

' Mr Skapars has not received further cancer treatment since immunotherapy was halted in early April. He is due to see doctors next week to discuss what options, if any, remain. The family say the NHS can now only offer a daily tablet to try to slow the disease but fear it may not be enough given how aggressively the cancer is progressing.

They are now urgently raising funds via GoFundMe for private treatment, specialist trials and care not available on the NHS, in the hope of buying Mr Skapars more time with his young sons. Kidney cancer now ranks as the UK's sixth most common cancer, with almost 14,000 Britons diagnosed every year, with 4,700 deaths, amounting to about 13 deaths per day. Cases are also climbing sharply in younger adults.

People born in 1990 are up to three times more likely to develop the disease than those born in the 1950s - a trend doctors say is partly driven by rising obesity and high blood pressure





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kidney Cancer Sarcomatoid Renal Cell Carcinoma Terminal Illness Immunotherapy Drug Trial Denial NHS Private Treatment Fundraising Young Adults Cancer Diagnosis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

One year since Wenatchee father killed three daughters: New details in Travis Decker case revealedIt’s been one year since Travis Decker killed his three young daughters, then went on the run into the Cascade Mountains.

Read more »

FBI Seeks Pennsylvania Woman Alleged to Have Faked Terminal Brain Cancer to Defraud DonorsThe FBI is searching for Vanessa O'Rourke, 37, accused of faking a glioblastoma diagnosis and raising nearly $12,000 through a GoFundMe campaign by claiming she needed funds for cancer treatment and care in Australia. Indicted on 15 counts of wire fraud in 2018, she allegedly used the money for personal expenses and has been a fugitive since.

Read more »

Driver crashes into Detroit Metro Airport terminal looking tomeet Tom Cruise and save his dadA driver crashed an SUV into the Evans Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport Friday morning.

Read more »

Terminal Diagnosis and Denied Trial: Young Father's Battle with Rare Aggressive Kidney CancerA 35-year-old father of three faces a terminal prognosis of one to three years after being diagnosed with sarcomatoid renal cell carcinoma, a rare and aggressive kidney cancer. Despite undergoing surgery and immunotherapy, the disease has spread to vital organs. In a cruel turn, he was recently disqualified from a promising drug trial due to further progression. His family is now raising funds for private treatment to prolong his life.

Read more »