Families of Southport attack survivors express fury as reports reveal most funds went to schools attended by victims, leaving injured pupils without support.

Families of young girls who survived the Southport attack have publicly expressed their horror and disgust after discovering that most of them received no financial assistance from a £5.7million government fund designated for their recovery. The capital was awarded to Sefton Council following the tragic events of July 2024, which resulted in the deaths of three children and left twenty-three others suffering from significant physical and psychological injuries. A detailed report published by the local authority has now clarified how the first tranche of this money was distributed, revealing a stark disparity in support among the affected community.

Fund Distribution Favors Schools of Deceased Victims

The financial report disclosed that the initial allocation of £1.14million was primarily directed toward educational institutions located in the seaside town of Southport. An overwhelming majority of this amount, totaling more than £932,000, was transferred to the schools attended by Elsie Dot Stancombe, Bebe King, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, who were fatally stabbed at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club by Axel Rudakubana. This distribution strategy has become the central point of contention for many families, as it prioritized the institutions of the deceased over those serving the living survivors.

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Churchtown Primary School, where Alice da Silva Aguiar was a pupil and Bebe King attended the nursery, received the largest individual share of the funding. The institution was granted almost £547,000 to cover staffing costs and to provide wellbeing support for both pupils and teachers. This substantial sum was intended to help the school community process the trauma of the event, yet it represents only a fraction of the total fund available to Sefton Council for the broader recovery effort.

Survivors' Families Left Without Essential Support

Conversely, parents of the twenty-three survivors have reported receiving little or no funding for their children's education and long-term recovery. One mother, whose daughter was stabbed thirty-three times by Axel Rudakubana, stated that her family received not a single penny from the designated fund. She described the experience as an invisible battle, noting that they had to fight for every resource needed to support their child's return to normalcy, while other local authorities and schools received significant financial injections.

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The anger among these parents is compounded by the fact that some of the most severely injured children live in Lancashire, yet Sefton Council did not pass any money to Lancashire County Council. The mother pointed out that her daughter and at least six other children were educated across the county border, but the local authority made no effort to identify or support these schools. This oversight has left families feeling abandoned by the very institutions tasked with protecting and aiding them in their time of greatest need.

Criticism of Council's Management and Timeline

Sefton Council's handling of the fund has drawn sharp criticism for placing the burden of application on headteachers rather than proactively distributing resources. The mother of the gravely injured girl argued that headteachers were immediately focused on supporting traumatized students in the classroom, leaving no capacity to navigate bureaucratic requests for funding. She stated that the council should have ring-fenced the funds and ensured equitable division among all affected schools, rather than allowing the money to be exhausted by a few applications before others could request assistance.

Another £52,000 was allocated to Prestfield High School, a specialist college that Axel Rudakubana briefly attended, to support therapy and wellbeing for pupils and staff. However, this allocation did little to alleviate the frustration of the broader group of survivors' families. Many parents described their experience as appallingly unfair, particularly when local authorities had to provide tailored support for children who were not even residents of the local borough, highlighting a failure in the council's outreach and planning mechanisms.

Legal Context and Ongoing Trauma

The legal proceedings surrounding the attack have concluded for the perpetrator, with Axel Rudakubana, aged seventeen, sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of fifty-two years at Liverpool Crown Court. He admitted to three counts of murder and ten counts of attempted murder in January, following the incident on July 29, 2024. Despite the closure of the criminal case for the initial attack, the aftermath continues to unfold, with Rudakubana facing a new trial next year over an alleged prison incident that injured a guard.

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Meanwhile, the physical and psychological scars remain for the surviving children and their families. Prince William and Prince Kate visited Churchtown Primary School in September 2025 to view a memorial playground built with £400,000 donated by well-wishers. While such gestures offer symbolic comfort, they do not replace the need for comprehensive financial support. Families continue to navigate ongoing trauma and rehabilitation costs without the expected aid from the government-funded recovery program, leaving them to rely on private resources and charitable contributions for their children's future well-being.