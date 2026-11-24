Parents of survivors express outrage after Sefton Council allocated 1.14 million pounds to schools linked to victims, leaving injured survivors without support from the government fund.

Parents of young girls who survived the Southport attack today said they were 'horrified' and 'disgusted' that most have not received 'a single penny' from a £5.7million fund supposed to help their recovery. The cash was awarded to Sefton Council by the Government following the July 2024 atrocity, which left three young girls dead and 23 others either physically or psychologically injured.

Today the authority published a detailed report explaining how the first tranche of the fund - £1.14million - had been allocated to schools in the seaside town. It revealed that almost all of the cash - more than £932,000 - had been handed to schools attended by Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Bebe King, six, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, who were stabbed to death at the Taylor Swift-themed holiday club by 'violence-obsessed' teenager Axel Rudakubana.

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Fund Allocation Favors Deceased Victims Schools

Another £52,000 was also handed to support therapy and the wellbeing of pupils and teachers at Prestfield High School, the specialist college Rudakubana also briefly attended. But parents of many of the 23 girls who survived - some with life-long physical and psychological injuries - are furious that schools attended by their daughters have received little or nothing at all to support their education and recovery over the past two years.

One mother, whose daughter was the most gravely injured, having been stabbed 33 times by 17-year-old Rudakubana, said 'not a single penny' had been allocated from the fund to help her child. 'I'm horrified by the amount of money that has been given to some schools while we've had to fight for every penny to support our daughter, none of which has come from this fund,' she said.

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Axel Rudakubana, 17, was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 52 years at Liverpool Crown Court in January, after admitting three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder Police and forensic teams at the scene of the attack, in Southport, on July 29, 2024 Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, were all murdered in the atrocity on July 29, 2024 'To know that we've had such a private, anonymous, invisible battle to get our daughter the most basic support and care she needs at school, and that it has been provided by other local authorities, while Sefton Council was handing out over half a million pounds to a single school just makes me feel incredibly angry and sad.

Survivors Left Without Essential Care Support

'Sefton Council has often used the phrase that it has supported the 'most affected' children, but our daughter went back to school with visible injuries. Her classmates suffered trauma because they could see what had happened to her, yet they and her teachers received no funding for wellbeing support.' The mother said her daughter - and at least six other children involved in the attack - live in Lancashire, but none of the cash had been passed to schools across the county border.

'Sefton Council haven't passed any money to Lancashire County Council at all, it seems they didn't make any effort to seek out where children who were there on the day of the attack were being educated,' she added. 'We've been told that headteachers should have come and asked for the money themselves, but immediately afterwards our headteacher was at our house helping me get my daughter back to lessons, then she was in the classroom with her helping her feel safe. What our headteacher really needed was someone at Sefton Council to ring fence the funds, to equally divide it up so it was still there when the school asked for it.

'Instead, when we eventually came out of survival mode and went to them for financial help we were simply told the money was all gone. 'Sefton Council were wrong to put the responsibility on headteachers. The council should have come to every school with children who were actually present at the incident and given them fair and equal access to support.

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Financial Burden Shifts To Families And Neighbors

'We have self-funded many elements of our daughter's care, alongside Lancashire County Council, who have really worked hard to understand her individual needs and our needs as the family, to provide tailored support both in and out of school. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Churchtown Primary School to see the new memorial playground in September 2025 The playground was built with £400,000 donated by wellwishers following the atrocity Read More Southport murderer facing trial next year over alleged prison attack which left guard in hospital 'But it is pretty appalling that we, and the majority of the families of the other girls who were seriously injured, have not received a single penny - not to their schools, or personally - from Sefton Council's fund to help them navigate their ongoing trauma.

According to the report, Churchtown Primary School, where Alice was a pupil and Bebe attended nursery, was handed the majority of the cash, receiving almost £547,000 for staffing and support for pupil and teacher wellbeing