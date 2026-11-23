Explore top Southern Utah events this weekend including Tuacahn's Holiday Inn, SUU and Utah Tech basketball, Cedar City farmers market, and Thanksgiving races.

The Southern Utah entertainment calendar features a diverse lineup of cultural exhibitions, collegiate athletics, and seasonal festivals across St. George, Cedar City, and Ivins from November 23 through November 28. Visitors can explore contemporary Indigenous art at the Southern Utah Museum of Art, attend holiday-themed musical productions, or watch intense basketball matchups featuring the Southern Utah Thunderbirds and Utah Tech Trailblazers.

Art Exhibitions and Gallery Openings

The Southern Utah Art Guild presents the ongoing "Artist's Choice" exhibition at the Red Cliff Gallery, located at 220 N. 200 East in St. George. This showcase allows the public to browse works created by guild members across a variety of artistic media. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Open hours for this exhibition are scheduled for November 23, 24, 25, 28, and 30. Admission to view the diverse collection is free, and more information is available at southernutahartguild.com.

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At the Southern Utah Museum of Art (SUMA) in Cedar City, the exhibition "Tooveep (The Land)" offers a curated exploration of Indigenous identity, landscape, and storytelling through contemporary art. Curated by Fawn Douglas, this display is housed at 13 S. 300 West in Cedar City. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the same dates: November 23, 24, 25, 28, and 30. Entry to the museum and this specific exhibition is free for all visitors.

Tuacahn Theatrical Performances and Holiday Lights

Tuacahn Amphitheatre, located at 1100 Tuacahn Drive in Ivins, continues its run of the musical "Holiday Inn," which features the iconic songs of Irving Berlin. Performances are scheduled for 7:45 p.m. on Monday, November 23, and Tuesday, November 24. On Wednesday, November 25, the theater presents two shows at 2 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Tickets for these theatrical productions range from $40 to $70. The performances take place at the Hafen Theatre within the Tuacahn complex.

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In conjunction with the holiday season, Tuacahn hosts "Christmas in the Canyon," an event featuring holiday lights, visits with Santa, and train rides. Live Nativity performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday, November 27, and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 28. General hours for the event are 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on November 27, and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on November 28. While grounds admission is free, train rides cost $3, and Nativity performances range from $5 to $7.

Additionally, the Red Hills Desert Garden in St. George, located at 375 E. Red Hills Parkway, offers "Holiday Lights at Red Hills Desert Garden." Visitors can walk through illuminated garden paths and view seasonal displays. The garden is open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. from November 25 through December 9. Admission to this festive walk-through is free. More details can be found at wcwcd.gov.

Collegiate Basketball Matchups and Sports Events

The Southern Utah University Thunderbirds host Nelson University of Arizona for a women's basketball game on Tuesday, November 24. The match begins at 6:30 p.m. at the America First Event Center, located at 152 S. 800 West in Cedar City. Ticket pricing varies, and further information regarding the game is available at suutbirds.com.

Utah Tech University also features heavy basketball action on Wednesday, November 25, at Burns Arena in St. George, located at 700 E. 400 South. The Utah Tech Trailblazers men's team hosts Bethesda for a game at 2 p.m. Later that evening, the Utah Tech women's team faces San Diego with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. Admission costs vary for both games, and updates can be monitored at utahtechtrailblazers.com.

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Thanksgiving Festivals and Farmers Markets

For Thanksgiving weekend fitness enthusiasts, the "Parkrun Turkey Trot" takes place on Thursday, November 26, at Canyon Park West in Cedar City. The 5K race begins at 9 a.m. along the Coal Creek Trail, and spectators are welcome to attend. This event is free to participate in and watch. Information is available at parkrun.us.

Simultaneously, the "Gobbler" race event occurs in St. George on Thursday, November 26, with races beginning at 8 a.m. at the event site located at 610 S. Tech Ridge Drive. This event features a 10K, 5K, and a children's 1K race, accompanied by family entertainment. Spectator costs vary, and registration details are at triutah.raceentry.com.

Multiple farmers markets operate across Southern Utah on Saturday, November 28. The Cedar City Farmers Market offers farm products, prepared foods, and handmade goods at the Design & Flooring parking lot, 2232 N. Main St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Downtown St. George Farmers Market operates at Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S. 400 East, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Festival City Farmers Market is located at 100 W. University Blvd., Cedar City, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Finally, the Washington Utah Farmers Market at Veterans Park, 75 E. Telegraph St., Washington, runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All markets offer free admission.

On the same day, the Tuacahn Saturday Market in Ivins invites visitors to browse local artwork, crafts, and food from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1100 Tuacahn Drive. This market features live entertainment in the canyon. Additionally, The Farm in Hurricane, located at 1162 W. 3000 South, hosts the Farm Fall Festival. This event runs from November 23 to 26, featuring farm animals and play areas. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is $15, with free entry for ages 2 and under.