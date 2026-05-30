Southern Utah Lands Commitment From JUCO QB Jaydyn Sisk

An intriguing JUCO addition for the Thunderbirds

“Southern Utah was ultimately the best fit. I have the ability to play now, and against some of the top teams in FCS. The Big Sky conference is arguably one of the best in FCS, and I know eyes will be on me if I put up big numbers.

"They also have a winning culture, and the coaches were welcoming and reached out to me consistently. My JUCO head coach also vouched for the program and coaches, so I took that into account as well," Sisk said. He had been speaking with quarterbacks coach Will Brunson before he received his offer from him and the Thunderbirds on May 19.

“Coach Brunson and I had spoken a couple of times before he offered me, and when he did, he just told me he liked my game and the ability I had to do both pass and run. Our relationship is pretty cool. We have the same interest in me trying to make an impact now, and we also have the same goals of absolutely torching the Big Sky Conference.

"I also had a great conversation with Coach Fitzgerald , and he just told me he liked my game and went in-depth over any additional questions I had about the program. We seem to be built the same with our blue-collar mindsets.

”Sisk did not take an official visit to Southern Utah, but with everything he heard about them, especially from his former teammate, wide receiver“I wasn’t able to visit, but Tylik who is also on the team, and he pretty much showed me everything and gave me the rundown on it all. ”Last season, the Broncbusters finished 6-5 overall and 3-3 in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference .

Sisk had a productiveas he completed 56 of 96 passes for 765 yards and 11 touchdowns, while adding 74 carries for 428 yards and eight touchdowns.

“Last season went pretty well overall. Team-wise, it was great, as we built a real brotherhood and connection between players and coaches. I still talk to a lot of my JUCO teammates on the regular, even though we’re all at different schools now.

"Individually, I did pretty well. We won pretty much every game I played in when I was healthy, and I had a pretty productive year. It went downhill, though, when the injuries came, but that’s a part of the game,” Sisk said. With his productive season, he received offers from Prairie View A&M, Alcorn State, Southern Utah, Division II UTPB, UNC Pembroke, and Concord.

But his connection with the Thunderbirds led him there.

“The recruiting process has been great. I had a lot of FBS and FCS interest during the season, but they all pretty much faded when I broke my leg. Here recently, after spring ball ended, I started hearing from a lot of FCS schools again and a handful of FBS schools. Schools wanted me to wait to commit, but Southern Utah just felt like the right choice.

”7-5 overall and 6-2 in the United Athletic Conference , and looks forward to contributing early in 2026. It's also an intriguing return to the FCS for Sisk, who started his career at Mississippi Valley State. He spent two seasons with the Delta Devils, playing in 11 games over those two years. - Ranked 16th in the nation off 7 games Julio Gonzales Jr. is a national recruiting analyst for FCS Football Central.

He has previously written for Mike Farrell Sports and Rivals. There, he covered recruiting for JUCO Football, UTSA, Texas Tech, and SMU. He continues to cover recruiting on his Sports Madness page on Substack. He also serves as a key recruiting contributor for multiple other OnSI sites.

He's from Lubbock, Texas, and graduated from Lubbock Christian University. You can reach him at:jrgonzales213@gmail.com.





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