Southern Utah Events Guide Nov 12-14 Art Festivals and Markets

Explore Southern Utah's Nov 12-14 schedule featuring the Red Cliff Gallery exhibition, Cedar City Farmers Market, and Tuacahn holiday events.

Residents and visitors in Southern Utah can attend a diverse array of cultural, artistic, and community events from Thursday, November 12 through Saturday, November 14. The schedule includes exhibitions by the Southern Utah Art Guild at the Red Cliff Gallery, holiday preparations at Tuacahn in Ivins, and multiple weekend farmers markets in Cedar City and Washington.

Art Exhibitions and Gallery Openings

The Red Cliff Gallery in St. George hosts the Southern Utah Art Guild exhibition "Artist's Choice" from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays from November 12 to 14. The event showcases works in a variety of media by Southern Utah Art Guild members at 220 N. 200 East and features free admission.

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Simultaneously, the Southern Utah Museum of Art in Cedar City presents "Tooveep (The Land)," curated by Fawn Douglas. This exhibition explores Indigenous identity, landscape, and storytelling through contemporary art. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the same dates at 13 S. 300 West with no cost to enter.

On Thursday, November 12, St. George City Hall at 61 S. Main St. hosts "I ❤️ Art - A Community Art Celebration" from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This free event allows attendees to meet local artists, browse artwork available for purchase, and enjoy live music and refreshments as listed on artaroundthecorner.org.

Farmers Markets and Local Markets

The Cedar City Farmers Market operates every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Design & Flooring parking lot, 2232 N. Main St. Visitors can shop for farm products, prepared foods, and handmade goods with free admission, or call 435-463-3735 for details.

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The Festival City Farmers Market also takes place on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 100 W. University Blvd. in Cedar City. This free event offers farm products, baked goods, and handcrafted items for the community.

Additional markets include the Hurricane Farmers Market on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West. The Washington Utah Farmers Market operates Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Park, 75 E. Telegraph St. in Washington. Both feature local producers and artisans with free admission.

Holiday Events and Tuacahn Activities

Tuacahn at 1100 Tuacahn Drive in Ivins features "Christmas in the Canyon" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on November 12, 13, and 14. This event includes holiday lights, visits with Santa, and train rides for $3. Live Nativity performances are scheduled for 7 and 8 p.m. with admission costing $5 to $7.

The Tuacahn Saturday Market runs on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the same Ivins location. Attendees can browse local artwork, crafts, and food while enjoying live entertainment in the canyon. Grounds admission is free, and more information is available at tuacahn.org/saturday-market.

Performances and University Events

Utah Tech in St. George presents several events at the Eccles Fine Arts Center, 149 S. 700 East. The Utah Tech String Division Recital and "The Last Days of Judas Iscariot" both begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 12. The play is recommended for mature audiences and costs $20 for general admission. Tickets for recitals vary in cost.

Straight No Chaser performs holiday favorites at Tuacahn's outdoor amphitheater on November 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets for standard seats range from $40 to $70 before fees. The nine-member a cappella group brings festive music to the Ivins venue.

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The Color Country Chorus holds auditions for male singers on Thursday, November 12, at 7:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 245 N. 200 West in St. George. This barbershop a cappella ensemble welcome male singers for free, with details at 505-803-4904.

On Friday, November 13, Southern Utah University's Ballroom Dance Company presents its fall concert at the Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East in Cedar City. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show with $10 tickets sold at the door.

The Iron Mission Days & Old Town Market explores Cedar City's pioneer history on Saturday, November 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Frontier Homestead State Park Museum, 635 N. Main St. The event features demonstrations, craft vendors, and self-guided activities for a $1 fee.

The Crazy Daisy St. George Christmas Market operates on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Washington County Legacy Park, 5500 W. 700 South in Hurricane. This free event offers gifts, clothing, jewelry, home decor, food trucks, and giveaways from local vendors.

The Farm Fall Festival runs from Monday to Saturday, November 12 to 14, at 1162 W. 3000 South in Hurricane. The venue is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets cost $15 and must be purchased online, with free entry for ages 2 and younger.

The Be Healthy Utah Natural Health & Wellness Conference takes place on Thursday, November 12, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive in St. George. The public conference features vendor browsing and presentations on health topics.

Live music is also available at Fish Rock Grille on Thursday, November 12, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Ledges golf clubhouse, 1585 Ledges Parkway in St. George. Costs vary for this performance.