Southern Utah Cultural Events: Art Exhibitions and Markets November 2025

Explore Southern Utah events including Red Cliff Gallery exhibitions, Cedar City markets, and Tuacahn concerts. Detailed schedules and locations for November cultural activities.

Residents and visitors in Southern Utah have a robust schedule of cultural events, artistic exhibitions, and community markets occurring throughout mid-November. Key venues including the Red Cliff Gallery in St. George and the Southern Utah Museum of Art in Cedar City are launching new displays that highlight local talent and Indigenous storytelling. These events span multiple locations across St. George, Cedar City, Ivins, and Hurricane, offering diverse options for public engagement.

Art Exhibitions and Gallery Openings

The Southern Utah Art Guild is currently hosting an "Artist's Choice" exhibition at the Red Cliff Gallery, located at 220 N. 200 East in St. George. This show features works by guild members across a variety of artistic media. The gallery operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The exhibition runs from November 12 through November 14, then resumes on November 16 through November 21, followed by sessions on November 23 through November 25, November 28, and November 30. Additional viewing periods are scheduled for December 1 through December 5 and December 7 through December 9. Admission to the gallery is free.

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Simultaneously, the Southern Utah Museum of Art in Cedar City is presenting "Tooveep (The Land)," an exhibition curated by Fawn Douglas. This collection explores themes of Indigenous identity, landscape, and storytelling through contemporary art. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the same dates as the Red Cliff Gallery. The venue is located at 13 S. 300 West in Cedar City. General admission is free for all visitors.

Festivals Markets and Local Goods

Several farmers markets are offering fresh produce and handmade goods across the region. The Cedar City Farmers Market operates on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 14, November 21, and November 28, as well as December 5. The market is held at the Design & Flooring parking lot located at 2232 N. Main St. in Cedar City. The Washington Utah Farmers Market shares similar hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the same Saturdays at Veterans Park, 75 E. Telegraph St. in Washington.

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The Downtown Farmers Market in St. George is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 21, November 28, and December 5. This market is situated at Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S. 400 East, St. George. The Festival City Farmers Market in Cedar City is located at 100 W. University Blvd. and operates on the same Saturday schedule. The Hurricane Farmers Market holds its weekly gathering on the Hurricane Community Center lawn at 63 S. 100 West. This market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on November 14 and November 21, with November 21 serving as the final scheduled market of the season.

Tuacahn Festivals and Entertainment

The Tuacahn Center for the Arts in Ivins is hosting "Christmas in the Canyon" events featuring holiday lights, visits with Santa, and train rides. Live Nativity performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. The venue is located at 1100 Tuacahn Drive in Ivins. Grounds admission is free, while train rides cost $3 and Nativity admission ranges from $5 to $7. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., except on November 28 when it runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Specific dates include November 27 through November 28, December 3 through December 5, and December 8 through December 9.

The Tuacahn Saturday Market also takes place at the center on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 14, November 21, and November 28, as well as December 5. This market features local artwork, crafts, food, and live entertainment. Additionally, the Red Hills Desert Garden in St. George is illuminating its paths with "Holiday Lights." Visitors can view seasonal displays daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. between November 25 and December 9. The garden is located at 375 E. Red Hills Parkway in St. George. Admission is free.

Dance Performances and Music Opportunities

Utah Tech University is presenting "Utah Tech Dance in Concert" at the Eccles Fine Arts Center in St. George. Dancers will perform new choreography in various styles on the Eccles Main Stage, located at 149 S. 700 East. Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on November 19 and November 20. Admission costs vary, and further details are available through the university. In St. George, the Color Country Chorus is holding auditions for male singers for their barbershop a cappella ensemble. Auditions take place at the American Legion Hall at 245 N. 200 West behind the senior center. Sessions are held at 7 p.m. on November 12, November 19, and November 26, as well as December 3. Admission is free.

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The SWBRA Buckle Series No. 7 barrel racing event is scheduled at the Cross Hollow Events Center in Cedar City. This competition for barrel racers and pole benders takes place on November 9. Barrel time-only sessions occur from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., pole time-only sessions from 6:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., and the main run begins at 7 p.m. Admission costs range from $3 to $30. The SUU Chapter 1 Book Club is meeting for a monthly discussion on November 10. This event is held at the Santa Clara Branch, and the November book selection is yet to be announced. SUU Housing & Residence Life is hosting a blood drive on November 9 from noon to 5 p.m. in the Eccles A conference room at 250 S. 500 West in Cedar City.