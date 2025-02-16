Southern Section Soccer Playoffs Heat Up in Second Round

The Southern California high school soccer playoffs reached their second round this past weekend, with thrilling matches across various divisions. JSerra, Santa Monica, Oak Hills, Bonita, and Edison are among the top teams moving on to the quarterfinals.

The Southern California high school soccer playoffs continued this weekend with exciting second-round matches across various divisions. In the Open Division, top-ranked JSerra emerged victorious against Arlington, while Santa Monica secured a win against Crossroads. The matches between Hart and Mira Costa, as well as Loyola and Mater Dei, were postponed to Monday. Division 1 witnessed Oak Hills defeating Chino Hills and Bonita triumphing over Littlerock.

Sultana upset Ayala, Palos Verdes edged out Upland in a penalty shootout, and Cate prevailed over Pasadena. The competition in Division 2 was fierce, with Edison stunning Moorpark, Anaheim Canyon overcoming Kaiser, and Palmdale defeating Santa Paula. Harvard-Westlake bested Aliso Niguel, Valley View crushed Newbury Park, Artesia edged out Santa Margarita, and Norco tied Calabasas before winning in a penalty shootout. In Division 3, Gahr dominated St. Francis, Torrance edged out Dana Hills in overtime, Beaumont secured a win against Paramount, and Warren prevailed against Banning. Anaheim defeated Saugus, Katella outplayed Westlake, Montclair triumphed over Palmdale Aerospace Academy, and Sunny Hills stunned Norte Vista. Division 4 saw Long Beach Poly edge out Culver City, Laguna Beach defeating Indian Springs, Santa Ana dominating West Valley, and Coachella Valley overcoming West Torrance. Camarillo edged out Magnolia, and Beckman will face El Monte on Monday. California narrowly defeated Barstow in a penalty shootout.The lower divisions also showcased intense competition. In Division 5, Los Amigos dominated Golden Valley, Norwalk edged out Garey in a penalty shootout, Dominguez defeated Rio Mesa, and Long Beach Wilson overwhelmed Mountain View. Godinez outplayed Laguna Hills, Northwood topped Lakewood, and Desert Mirage defeated Bishop Montgomery. Montebello claimed victory over Diamond Ranch. Division 6 witnessed Pioneer upsetting La Puente, Liberty defeating Western, Lawndale edging out AB Miller, and St. Margaret’s defeating Garden Grove. Hillcrest triumphed over University Prep, Cypress overwhelmed Hacienda Heights Wilson, and Channel Islands defeated Riverside Prep. Animo Leadership triumphed over Bell Gardens. Division 7 saw Pasadena Poly defeating Orange, Lennox Academy overcoming San Jacinto Valley, Silverado edging out Beverly Hills, and Cobalt defeating Foothill Tech. Glenn triumphed over Flintridge Prep, Hawthorne MSA defeated Nuview Bridge, and Temple City beat LP Kennedy in a penalty shootout. Westminster La Quinta defeated St. Paul.Division 8 saw Milken Community defeating Oakwood, Lancaster Desert Christian edging out Bosco Tech, Environmental Charter dominating Rio Hondo Prep, and Magnolia Science defeating Webb. Santa Rosa Academy outplayed Holy Martyrs, and New Roads will face Norton Science & Language on Monday. St. Monica defeated Vasquez. The quarterfinals are scheduled for Wednesday, with the semifinals slated for February 22nd and the finals on February 28th or March 1st.





