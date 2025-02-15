Southern Section Playoffs Continue with Excitement Across Divisions

The Southern Section playoffs continued on Friday with a flurry of exciting games across various divisions. From the Open Division to Division 5A, numerous upsets and close contests thrilled fans.

The Southern Section playoffs continued on Friday with a flurry of exciting games across various divisions. In the Open Division , JSerra topped Santa Margarita 63-51, while Sherman Oaks Notre Dame defeated La Mirada 71-65. Harvard-Westlake received a bye. In Pool B, Redondo Union edged out St. John Bosco 77-75, and Sierra Canyon bested Heritage Christian 65-54. Eastvale Roosevelt also received a bye.

Division 1 saw Campbell Hall upset Crespi 77-64, Crean Lutheran defeated Brentwood 62-52, and Los Alamitos narrowly edged out Long Beach Poly 58-56. Rolling Hills Prep defeated Corona del Mar 64-62, Mater Dei triumphed over St. Paul 77-67, and Santa Barbara dominated Anaheim Canyon 84-70. Windward outlasted Inglewood 71-69, and Mira Costa cruised past St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 72-54. Division 2AA witnessed Camarillo's victory over Glendora 66-62, Corona Centennial's win against Oak Hills 73-69, and Orange County Pacifica Christian's dominating performance against Newport Harbor 60-37. San Juan Hills defeated Calabasas 82-61, Riverside Poly topped Viewpoint 65-43, Rancho Verde edged Great Oak 49-37, and Fairmont Prep rallied past Village Christian 70-68. Chino Hills secured a comfortable win against La Canada 79-60. In Division 2A, Canyon Country Canyon defeated Dos Pueblos 69-46, Rancho Mirage triumphed over Palm Springs 50-43, Los Altos dominated North Torrance 83-51, Oak Park defeated Yucaipa 66-54, Irvine edged out Pasadena 66-57, Long Beach Cabrillo bested Valencia 52-46, and Villa Park narrowly defeated Artesia 47-36. St. Bonaventure emerged victorious against Blair 73-52. Division 3AA saw Palm Desert upset Linfield Christian 59-49, Maranatha defeat Beckman 71-50, Knight edge out Hesperia 56-53, Price dominate Ayala 83-60, Capistrano Valley Christian outplay El Toro 74-72, and South Torrance set to face San Gabriel Academy. Sage Hill defeated West Torrance 42-39, and Tustin will play against Adelanto. Division 3A featured Hemet's victory over Summit 69-66, Mark Keppel's triumph over Woodbridge 52-49, Torrance's win against Littlerock 48-45, and Aquinas's victory over Glendale 68-59. Burbank Providence defeated La Salle 53-51, San Dimas edged out Esperanza 52-44, Norte Vista defeated Silverado 66-51, and Quartz Hill topped Downey 62-58. Division 4AA saw Elsinore's win against Calvary Baptist 70-54, Rowland's victory over Fontana 59-49, and Ramona's triumph over Santa Paula 64-53. Whittier defeated Temecula Prep 80-48, Workman beat Channel Islands 69-50, and Garden Grove Santiago edged out Flintridge Prep 47-37. Cate defeated Savanna 67-63, and Garden Grove Pacifica will face Tarbut V’Torah. Division 4A saw Alhambra's win against Carpinteria 64-58, Palmdale Aerospace Academy's victory over Paloma Valley 47-42, Chino's triumph over Chaffey 66-51, and California's dominance over Laguna Hills 74-71. Big Bear defeated Valley Torah 69-67, Hacienda Heights Wilson defeated Newport Christian 59-46, Katella beat Perris 67-64, and Citrus Hill upset Geffen Academy 73-46. Division 5AA saw Indian Springs' victory over Silver Valley 59-47, Kaiser's dominance over Fillmore 65-24, Sierra Vista's triumph over Bloomington 67-62, and Anaheim's victory over Santa Maria Valley Christian 77-61. San Gabriel defeated San Bernardino 61-57, Diamond Ranch topped Westminster 64-11, and La Quinta defeated La Puente 48-29. In Division 5A, Arroyo defeated Bolsa Grande 51-34, Coachella Valley topped Indio 60-55, Gabrielino defeated Baldwin Park 42-32, Saddleback bested Acaciawood Academy 55-41, South El Monte defeated Orange 49-29, and Banning topped Maricopa 58-33. Edgewood defeated Summit Leadership 56-25, and Rosemead triumphed over San Luis Obispo Classical 53-42. The City Section playoffs also saw thrilling action, with numerous teams advancing to the next round





