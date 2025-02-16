Southern Section Basketball Playoffs: A Night of Upsets and Thrills

The Southern Section basketball playoffs saw a number of surprising results and standout performances on Friday night. Redondo Union, Campbell Hall, Crean Lutheran, and JSerra all pulled off upsets, showcasing their talent and determination. Several players put on impressive displays, with Isaiah Johnson leading the scoring with 43 points for Campbell Hall and Luke Zuffelato scoring 38 for Santa Barbara. The playoffs continue to heat up with intense competition and thrilling moments.

It was a night of thrilling upsets and impressive performances in the Southern Section basketball playoffs. Redondo Union, seeded seventh in the Open Division, pulled off a stunning 77-75 victory over third-seeded St. John Bosco in Pool B. Brayden Miner dominated the game with six three-pointers and 18 points. In Division 1 action, Windward ended Jason Crowe Jr.'s and Inglewood's season with a hard-fought 71-69 road win. JJ Harris led Windward with 25 points, while Jeremiah Hampton added 17.

Crowe put up a valiant fight with 29 points. Campbell Hall showcased their offensive firepower, taking down top-seeded Crespi 79-66. Isaiah Johnson was unstoppable, scoring 43 points on an impressive 14-of-21 shooting performance. Crean Lutheran secured a 62-52 victory over Brentwood in Division 1, thanks to an explosive 11-0 run in the fourth quarter. Matt Ciftcikara led Crean Lutheran with 19 points, while Caden Jones added 15. Jacob Majok's clutch performance in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 of his 15 points, proved crucial. Shalen Sheppard led Brentwood with 20 points.Sierra Canyon rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to defeat Heritage Christian 65-54, improving their Open Division pool record to 2-0. Maximo Adams led the Trailblazers with 17 points. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame secured their second consecutive Open Division victory, defeating La Mirada 71-65. Lino Mark and Tyran Stokes each scored 22 points for the Knights. JSerra pulled off an upset against a Trinity League opponent they had lost to twice during the regular season, winning 63-51 on the road. BJ Davis-Ray led JSerra with 21 points, while Brannon Martinsen added 19. In Division 1, Mira Costa advanced to the next round behind Eneasi Piuleini's 25-point performance in a 72-54 win over St. Pius X-St. Matthias. Rolling Hills Prep edged out Corona del Mar 64-62, with Nick Welch Jr. and Mylo Murphy each scoring 17 points. Los Alamitos snatched a 58-56 victory over Long Beach Poly in a nail-biting finish. Liam Gray's winning tip-in basket with two seconds left secured the win. Jovani Ruff of Poly had tied the game with a three-pointer. Trent Minter led Los Alamitos with 16 points. Mater Dei triumphed over St. Paul 71-67, powered by Luke Barnett's four three-pointers and 28 points. Demarcus Henry added 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Monarchs. St. Bonaventure defeated Blair 73-52, with freshman Charlie Adams contributing 20 points. Camarillo edged out Glendora 66-62, led by Jackson Yeates' 24 points. In another high-scoring game, Santa Barbara overpowered Anaheim Canyon 84-70. Luke Zuffelato led the way with 38 points





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Basketball Playoffs Southern Section Upsets High School Sports Scores Performances

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

High School Basketball Results: City Section and Southern SectionGet the latest scores from Friday's high school basketball games in the City Section and Southern Section of California.

Read more »

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL MONDAY’S RESULTS BOYS CITY SECTION AND SOUTHERN SECTIONResults from Monday's high school basketball games in the City Section and Southern Section, including scores and team names.

Read more »

Culture shock is happening with new Southern Section playoff seeding formatThe Southern Section unveiled a new basketball playoff format using computer algorithms and some teams with .500 records failed to qualify for the postseason.

Read more »

Southern Section High School Soccer Playoffs First RoundGet ready for the exciting first round of the Southern Section High School Soccer Playoffs! This comprehensive schedule lists all games, including matchups, division, and dates for both boys and girls, starting with the boys division on Thursday, Feb. 9. The girls division kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Read more »

High School Soccer Southern Section Playoffs: Boys First Round ScheduleThis article outlines the schedule for the first round of the Southern Section high school boys soccer playoffs, encompassing various divisions from Open to Division 8. Details include game dates, times, and matchups.

Read more »

High school soccer: Southern Section playoff pairingsHigh school soccer: Southern Section playoff pairings for boys' and girls' brackets.

Read more »