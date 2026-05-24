Southern residents criticize Rep. Ocasio-Cortez for telling leftists to 'pull up to the South', accuses U.S Chief Justice of being part of a 'history of oppression'

Southern residents have criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for making inflammatory statements during a rally in Alabama and accusing the United States Supreme Court Chief Justice of being part of a history of oppression.

Southern residents are calling out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for telling northern leftists to \"pull up to the South\" during a rally called \"All Roads Lead to the South\" on May 16 in Montgomery, Alabama.

She accused the United States Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts of being part of a history of regression and oppression. \"It is time for the north to pull up to the South. It is time for New York to pull up to Alabama. It is time for all of us to come to Georgia, to Louisiana, to Tennessee, to Mississippi, and let them know exactly what they have uncorked with this injustice.

They think they can draw us out of power. They do not know the sleeping giant that they just awakened\". She also claimed the United States did not become a true democracy until the 1960s when the Voting Rights Act was passed. \"Why did she want a bunch of people with piercings and blue hair to invade the South and I don\'t know what they\'re supposed to do, um, become baristas or something?

But she wants them to tackle the assault on their voting rights,\" Ron Bailey, a political commentator, said. \"The Democrat Party has been redistricting for years, but now Republicans are starting to do it, legally. \" Democrats are doing nothing for their districts and fear-mongering the public and their voters, saying that their votes are being suppressed. \"The SAVE America Act aims to require voter ID in elections, proof of citizenship to register to vote, and end universal mail-in ballots. \" Breitbart News reports. \





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Southern Residents Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Leftists Pull Up To The South United States Democracy Voting Rights Act Sleeping Giant Ron Bailey SAVE America Act Chief Justice John Roberts Fear-Mongering

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