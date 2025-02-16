Southern Regional Dominates Group 5 Wrestling Championships

Southern Regional High School's wrestling team clinched their fourth consecutive Group 5 title with a decisive victory over Bridgewater-Raritan at the NJSIAA/IBEW Local 120 Team Championships.

Southern Regional High School's wrestling team continued its reign of dominance in Group 5 , securing a convincing 58-18 victory over Bridgewater-Raritan at the NJSIAA/IBEW Local 120 Team Championships held at Rutgers University on January 8, 2025. This marked the Rams' fourth consecutive Group 5 title and their sixth championship since 2016, solidifying their position as a formidable force in New Jersey high school wrestling.

The match began with a tight contest, with both teams trading victories in the first two bouts, leaving the score tied at 6-6. However, Southern Regional demonstrated its prowess by reeling off seven consecutive wins, showcasing a combination of technical skill and raw power. Four of these victories came via pins, highlighting the Rams' ability to control their opponents and secure decisive finishes. Two major decisions and a technical decision further underscored their dominance on the mat.This impressive run propelled Southern Regional to a commanding 41-6 lead, effectively cementing their victory. They maintained this momentum throughout the remainder of the match, cruising to a 58-18 triumph. Southern Regional concluded its season with a remarkable nine consecutive dual meet wins, showcasing a level of consistency and strength that has become a hallmark of their program





