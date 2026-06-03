Southern Poverty Law Center Indicted by Justice Department for Alleged Fraud

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has been indicted by the Justice Department for allegedly defrauding donors by secretly paying informants associated with extremist organizations, including the Ku Klux Klan. Prosecutors claim the SPLC opened bank accounts tied to fictitious entities to conceal donor funds that were allegedly routed to confidential sources.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has been indicted by the Justice Department for allegedly defrauding donors by secretly paying informants associated with extremist organizations , including the Ku Klux Klan .

Prosecutors claim the SPLC opened bank accounts tied to fictitious entities to conceal donor funds that were allegedly routed to confidential sources. The original indictment alleged approximately $3 million in payments between 2014 and 2023. The SPLC has denied the allegations and plans to present the truth at trial





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Southern Poverty Law Center Indictment Justice Department Alleged Fraud Extremist Organizations Ku Klux Klan Donors Bank Accounts Confidential Sources SPLC Employee Recruiting New Members Ku Klux Klan Garments Donor-Funded Payments Wood And Fuel Cross-Burning Events Associated Costs Abbe Lowell SPLC Interim President And CEO Bryan Fair Montgomery Ala

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fidel Castro's Grandson Hosts Lavish Beach Party Amid Cuba's Widespread Power Outages and PovertySandro Castro, grandson of Cuba's former dictator Fidel Castro, organized a luxury beach event in Varadero while Cubans suffer from blackouts and economic misery. The party at a GAESA-controlled hotel highlights the regime's elite privileges amidst national hardship.

Read more »

Letters: CalFresh story missed complexity of poverty rateAlso: Safe seniors | Jan. 6 compensation | San Leandro voters | Scars of war. East Bay Times reader letters to the editor for June 2, 2026.

Read more »

FIFA opens International Broadcast Center in DallasThe International Broadcast Center inside Dallas' convention center is officially open.

Read more »

PragerU Alleges De-Platforming by Contentful Due to SPLC's 'Hate Map' as Federal Charges LoomConservative group PragerU claims it was de-platformed by tech company Contentful because it appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center's controversial 'Hate Map.' The SPLC faces federal fraud charges, and critics say its blacklisting tactics harm businesses and free speech.

Read more »