The Golden Eagles are 0-6 against South Alabama in football all-time. Could this finally be the year they get over the hump?

The Southern Miss student section showed up and showed out Thursday night, bringing the energy and school spirit as the Golden Eagles hosted James Madison at Renasant Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Nov. 5, 2026.

| Josh House With bowl eligibility now out of reach, Southern Miss is now looking to close out the season on somewhat of a high note, facing an opponent this week they have yet to beat in football ... ever: the South Alabama Jaguars. Sep 26, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; South Alabama Jaguars quarterback Jared Hollins looks to pass during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field.

Also read ‘A Legit Dual-Threat Quarterback’: Jaylon Ruffin Brings Big-Play Ability to Southern Miss

Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectWhat to Know About South Alabama Sep 26, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; South Alabama Jaguars head coach Major Applewhite looks on during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect South Alabama is led on the sideline by third-year head coach Major Applewhite.

Applewhite was hired in 2024 to take Kane Wommack's place, as Wommack was hired to become the defensive coordinator at Alabama. So far in his career, Applewhite has achieved a 16-19 record, with notable wins over Northwestern State in 2024 , Southern Miss in 2025, and Ohio in 2026.

On the field, the Jaguars are led by junior quarterback Jared Hollins. This season, Hollins has a 52.6% completion rate, completing 82 of his 156 pass attempts. He has also thrown for nine touchdowns and four interceptions, and has been sacked four times. Hollins has hit long passing strides this season, throwing multiple passes over 50 yards.

He is also not afraid to hit the ground running, with 48 carries for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Sep 26, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; South Alabama Jaguars running back Keenan Phillips runs the ball during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Sixty-four percent of South Alabama's touchdowns this season have come on the ground .

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Among eight rushers, the Jaguars have amassed 2,110 rushing yards, with PJ Martin and Keenan Phillips leading with 639 and 599 yards, respectively. In their previous game against Troy, the Jaguars ran away with it, posting 246 rushing yards, and all three of their touchdowns were rushing touchdowns. Over the entire season, South Alabama has averaged 157.4 yards per game. The Golden Eagle Defense has been somewhat of a roller coaster.

Sometimes, they can keep a team down long enough for Southern Miss to win. Other times, it's a blowout. Last week against Louisiana Tech, the Nasty Bunch allowed 145 rushing yards on 27 carries , and three of the Bulldogs' nine touchdowns were scored on runs. Throughout the season, however, Southern Miss has allowed an average of 210.7 rushing yards per game.

If USM plans to at least keep it close, a defense guarding the run has to be in the game from the first 15:00 to the last 00:00. Southern Miss redshirt sophomore quarterback John White scrambles for extra yardage during the Golden Eagles’ matchup against James Madison at Renasant Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. White recently earned the starting quarterback job for Southern Miss.

| Josh House, John White has accumulated 486 passing yards and three touchdowns, as well as 17 carries for -30 rushing yards and one touchdown. Those -30 yards can be attributed to White being sacked seven times between his two starts. He has also thrown four interceptions so far, all four being in the LA Tech loss.

The key to having a good quarterback is having good guys on the front line who can block and seal off any paths for defenders to break through. If the frontmen cannot hold up, the quarterback is forced into a bad position, or he just goes down, as happened far too many times for White last week. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. This week, we'll see how much he can adapt to a South Alabama defense that has totaled 20 sacks this season, resulting in 126 yards lost. The Jaguars have also picked off seven passes for 159 yards and one touchdown.

Sep 26, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; South Alabama Jaguars quarterback Jared Hollins throws a pass during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Many times during a game at Renasant Stadium, a video appears on the scoreboard with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson from his WWE days saying, "Do you smell what The Rock is cookin'?

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" That is usually followed by loud cheers from Golden Eagle faithful on big third-down plays. I laid that out to say this: How can Jared Hollins handle the atmosphere at Renasant Stadium if the crowd is lively on Senior Day the same way it was during that homecoming win over Louisiana a few weeks ago? The short drive between Mobile and Hattiesburg offers a great atmosphere for fans of both Southern Miss and South Alabama.

Hollins also has just a 47.7% pass completion rate on the road this season. In road games, Hollins has completed 41 of 86 passes for 490 yards and three touchdowns. He has also been intercepted three times and sacked four times. If a good crowd shows up Saturday, it could be challenging for Hollins and his Jaguar pass catchers.

Southern Miss junior wide receiver Kaden Saunders runs onto the field surrounded by smoke during the Golden Eagles’ pregame entrance ahead of their matchup against James Madison at Renasant Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. | Josh HouseThe Southern Miss Golden Eagles get ready to enter the field for their game against the South Alabama Jaguars in Hattiesburg, Miss. , Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Southern Miss first faced South Alabama back in 2020, in the first half of a home-and-home series, not knowing that, a couple of years later, they would be conference mates. The two have met every year since.in football, making the Jaguars one of 21 FBS teams the Golden Eagles have never beaten. The Golden Eagles are 0-6 against South Alabama. Could this be the year Southern Miss pulls it off?

It's bound to happen at some point. Southern Miss quarterback John White celebrates with teammates following a quarterback keeper for a touchdown during the Golden Eagles’ matchup against James Madison at Renasant Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Josh HouseGame odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

I am 22 years old and a lifelong Golden Eagle supporter. It all started with going to football games with my grandfather, who is the biggest USM fan I know, during the brief Ellis Johnson era in 2012. Since then, I have attended 60 football games, one basketball game, and three baseball games.

I am a 2022 graduate of Magee High School in Magee, Mississippi, and a 2024 graduate of Pearl River Community College, where I earned an Associate of Arts degree in Journalism. I am a former student at the University of Southern Mississippi as a third-generation Golden Eagle. There, I was the executive editor of the Student Printz, USM’s student newspaper.

I was also a multimedia journalist for Southern Miss Student Media , and a founding analyst for SM2’s first sports TV show, “Hub City Gameday. ” I am a lover of all things USM, and music, with some of my favorite artists being Gordon Lightfoot, Waylon Jennings, and Charley Pride.