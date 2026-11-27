With Robinson being a Conerly Trophy finalist, we take a look back at the four Golden Eagles who won the award, all during a 10-season stretch from 2002 to 2011

will make the trip to Jackson as one of nine finalists for the 2026 C Spire Conerly Trophy, which is awarded annually to the best college football player in Mississippi.

Now in its 31st year, the award is named after Clarksdale native Charlie Conerly, who starred at quarterback for Ole Miss before spending 14 seasons in the NFL with the New York Giants. The first trophy was awarded in 1996 to Delta State running back and Pascagoula native Tregnel Thomas. , is closing in on his first 1,000-yard rushing season. Through 11 games, he has rushed for 958 yards and 11 touchdowns on 185 carries, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

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He has also caught 23 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown, giving him 1,100 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns this season. Before arriving in Hattiesburg, Robinson spent three seasons at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas, where he rushed for 1,107 yards and 11 touchdowns over two seasons after redshirting in 2023. He earned first-team All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference honors in 2025.