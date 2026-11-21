Southern Miss plays Nicholls State at 4 p.m. CT in the 2026 Pensacola Invitational. The Golden Eagles seek their first win against the Colonels and a second consecutive victory.

Southern Miss men's basketball team (3-3) begins its campaign at the 2026 Pensacola Invitational with a Saturday afternoon matchup against Nicholls State (2-3) at the Pensacola Bay Center. The tipoff for this pivotal non-conference contest is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT, marking the first time these two programs have met on the court in over two decades. This game serves as a critical opportunity for the Golden Eagles to build momentum and test their depth early in the season.

Key Performers Lead Southern Miss Offense

Senior guard Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt has established himself as the primary offensive engine for the Golden Eagles, leading the team with 21 points and eight assists in his most recent outing. Across the first six games of the season, Gaines-Wyatt has maintained a scoring average of 17.2 points, while also contributing 3.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds per contest. His reliability from the free-throw line is exceptional, as he has converted 84.2 percent of his attempts. The consistency he provides at the point of attack is vital for Southern Miss as they navigate a challenging schedule.

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Anthony Igiede has emerged as a potent secondary scoring threat, delivering 17 points in the latest game and averaging 11.8 points per contest. Igiede has shot 43.3 percent from the field and has added significant defensive value with a team-high six blocked shots. Meanwhile, Isaac Taveras has been a force in the paint, finishing his previous appearance with 13 points and seven rebounds. Taveras averages 11.2 points and leads the team with 6.2 rebounds, while also recording 14 steals, showcasing his versatility on both ends of the floor.

Nicholls State Aims for Historic Upset

Nicholls State enters this contest looking to break a long-standing losing streak, as the Colonels seek their first-ever victory over Southern Miss in program history. The all-time series is heavily skewed in favor of the Golden Eagles, who hold a 4-0 advantage, with the most recent meeting occurring on December 8, 1998. In that game, Southern Miss defeated the Colonels 67-44 in Hattiesburg. The Colonels are coming off a tough 76-41 loss to Ole Miss on Tuesday, but they have shown flashes of competence with wins over North American University and Louisiana Tech.

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Doyel Cockrill III leads Nicholls in scoring with 12.6 points per game and has connected on 41.4 percent of his three-point attempts. AJ Dent provides another scoring option with 12.2 points and a team-leading 6.2 rebounds. Sheridan Sharp orchestrates the offense with an average of 5.2 assists per game. Despite struggling offensively against stronger competition, averaging 69.6 points per game, Nicholls possesses the talent to compete if they can improve their shooting efficiency and defensive positioning against a disciplined Southern Miss squad.

Historical Significance at Pensacola Bay Center

The Pensacola Bay Center holds deep historical significance for Southern Miss basketball, which boasts an 8-4 all-time record at the venue. The Golden Eagles first competed in the building during the Blue Angel Classic on December 28-29, 1990, where they defeated Bucknell and Auburn to capture the tournament championship. It took more than 32 years for Southern Miss to return to the arena for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in March 2023. Although they faced early exits in 2023 and 2024, the team secured their first Sun Belt Tournament victory in Pensacola in 2024 by defeating Coastal Carolina.

Last season marked a standout period for the Golden Eagles in Pensacola, where they went 5-1 at the Bay Center. They won the inaugural Pensacola Invitational in November with victories over North Florida and UT Martin, followed by three Sun Belt Tournament wins over James Madison, Texas State, and Appalachian State. Isaac Taveras led the team with 32 points during the Sun Belt Tournament semifinals against Troy in that same 2026-27 season. Head coach Jay Ladner has emphasized the strategic advantage of playing in Pensacola before the conference tournament, noting that familiarity with the court provided a competitive edge in the previous year.

Looking Ahead to Sunday's Valparaiso Matchup

Southern Miss has already demonstrated resilience this season, having played two overtime games, including a dramatic rally from a 15-point deficit to defeat Jackson State. The Golden Eagles will need contributions from their bench units, including Cameron Wallace, who averages 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds, and Brandon Weston, who has added 7.4 points per game through five appearances. With another game scheduled, the team must manage player workload carefully to remain fresh for the postseason.

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Following the Saturday matchup against Nicholls State, Southern Miss will face Valparaiso on Sunday at 5 p.m. This weekend presents a crucial chance for the Golden Eagles to secure consecutive victories for the first time this season. By playing multiple games at the Pensacola Bay Center, the team is preparing specifically for the venue that will host the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in March 2027. Success in this invitational will not only boost their confidence but also provide valuable practice on the exact courts where conference play decisions will be made.