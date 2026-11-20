Southern Miss head coach Missy Bilderback praises her team's defensive consistency and balanced scoring after a 70-54 win over McNeese, setting up a clash with undefeated Mississippi State.

Southern Miss women's basketball delivered a commanding 83-64 victory over McNeese on Wednesday, improving their season record to 5-1 and establishing a formidable presence at Reed Green Coliseum. The Lady Eagles controlled the contest from the opening tip, utilizing a blistering 12-1 run in the first quarter to build a 22-10 advantage that set the tone for the remainder of the game.

Head coach Missy Bilderback's squad maintained defensive intensity throughout the matchup, holding McNeese to just two points during the opening four minutes of the third quarter. This stifling defensive stretch allowed the Lady Eagles to extend their lead to 23 points before closing out the 19-point victory with time winding down.

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The offensive attack was characterized by remarkable balance, with six Lady Eagles finishing in double figures to overwhelm the McNeese defense. Hayleigh Breland led the charge with 16 points and six assists, while Mariah Clayton contributed a versatile stat line of 15 points and nine rebounds to support the winning effort.

Supporting scorers included Jada Gay and Meloney Thames, who each added 12 points to the offensive output. Whitney Hart and Kylie Marshall finished with 11 points apiece, demonstrating the depth of the Southern Miss roster and ensuring momentum was maintained despite potential shooting slumps by individual players.

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Southern Miss shot 52.5 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from beyond the arc against McNeese, showcasing an offensive efficiency that has become a staple of their recent performances. This shooting accuracy complemented their defensive prowess, creating a balanced approach that has made them difficult to beat at home.

Coach Bilderback highlighted the importance of this balanced performance, noting that consistent defending and rebounding have been the team's pillars throughout the season. She expressed strong encouragement that multiple players were making plays and shots were falling, viewing this as a positive indicator for the team's continued offensive development.

The Lady Eagles now turn their immediate attention to a challenging SEC opponent as Mississippi State visits Hattiesburg on Sunday afternoon. The Lady Bulldogs enter the matchup undefeated at 5-0, having won every game by at least 22 points so far this season with a dominant 439-255 point differential.

Mississippi State has been dominant on both ends of the floor, averaging 87.8 points per game while allowing just 51.0 points. Their defensive unit forces nearly 30 turnovers and averages more than 18 steals per game, presenting a significant challenge for Southern Miss as they look to continue their winning streak.

Bilderback acknowledged the specific threats posed by the Lady Bulldogs, noting their length and athleticism on both sides of the ball. She emphasized the need for her team to maintain an aggressive mindset rather than being pushed onto the defensive heels against Mississippi State's high-pressure defensive schemes.

Rebounding will likely be a critical factor in the upcoming contest, with Mississippi State averaging nearly 50 rebounds per game. Bilderback expressed satisfaction with her team's recent efforts in attacking the boards, identifying rebounding and limiting turnovers as key battles that often decide close basketball games.

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Southern Miss enters this showdown with a perfect 5-0 home record at Reed Green Coliseum and has won four consecutive games following a narrow 56-48 loss to Auburn on the road. The Lady Eagles are currently averaging 72.3 points per game while allowing 58.0, resulting in a positive scoring margin of 14.3 points through six games.

Bilderback believes the experience gained from the Auburn game proved her team's resilience against high-level competition. She noted that the players did not shrink from the pressure of a big SEC matchup, affirming that the team is committed to giving maximum effort against any opponent regardless of the opponent's reputation.

The upcoming game against Mississippi State represents more than just another win, as Bilderback views it as a crucial opportunity for further growth and program building. She described Mississippi State as one of their better teams in recent years and likely their toughest opponent outside of an NCAA tournament game this season.

Despite the challenge, Bilderback emphasized that there will be no moral victory approach to the game, with the team focused entirely on finding a way to win on Sunday. She highlighted the opportunity to celebrate women's basketball in the state of Mississippi and to add a signature win to their resume that will age well come March.

Tipoff between Southern Miss and Mississippi State is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, November 22, at Reed Green Coliseum, offering fans a marquee matchup that could significantly impact the Sun Belt Conference standings.