Southern Miss overcomes a poor first half to beat Nicholls State 80-69 at the Pensacola Bay Center. The Golden Eagles improve their record and prepare for a Sunday matchup.

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles defeated Nicholls State 80-69 on Saturday afternoon to secure a crucial victory at the Pensacola Bay Center. The win improves the Golden Eagles record to 5-0 in the all-time series against the Colonels and brings their season overall record to 4-3. Southern Miss overcame a sluggish start to dominate the second half with improved shooting and defense.

Second Half Surge Secures Victory

Southern Miss shot just 34.4 percent from the field and committed 11 turnovers in the opening half, allowing Nicholls State to take a 38-33 lead into halftime. The team turned things around after the break by shooting 69.6 percent from the field over the final 20 minutes. They made 16 of their 23 field goal attempts while committing only four turnovers. The Golden Eagles outscored Nicholls 47-31 in the second half to seal the 80-69 victory.

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Isaac Taveras led Southern Miss with 16 points, shooting 6-of-11 from the field and adding four rebounds. Elijah Tulip added 13 points and five rebounds, shooting 3-of-4 from three-point range. Dylan Brumfield contributed nine points and a game-high 11 rebounds in just 16 minutes off the bench. Southern Miss finished the game shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Coaching Strategies and Player Performances

Head coach Jay Ladner has utilized the Pensacola Invitational to give his team a home-court advantage for the upcoming Sun Belt Tournament. Southern Miss returned to the venue where the Golden Eagles won three games last season before losing to Troy in the semifinals. The team improved its all-time record at the facility to 9-4 with this win.

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Nicholls State, led by 30-year-old first-year head coach Darion Brown, dropped to 2-4 on the season. The Colonels struggled to match the intensity of Southern Miss in the second half. Despite the loss, Nicholls State provided a competitive challenge in the first half before the Golden Eagles took control.

Looking Ahead to Sun Belt Competition

Southern Miss will play Valparaiso on Sunday at 5 p.m. CT to conclude the Pensacola Invitational. The Golden Eagles shot just 64.5 percent from the free-throw line and finished with 15 turnovers to just seven assists. These statistics highlight areas for improvement as the team prepares for conference play.

The Sun Belt Tournament will return to the Pensacola Bay Center in March. Southern Miss won the first annual event last November by defeating North Florida and UT Martin. The team also won three games in the Sun Belt Tournament last year, showing the value of this preparation strategy. Success in the conference tournament remains the primary path to the NCAA Tournament for Southern Miss.