Southern Miss Golden Eagles secure the Pensacola Invitational championship with a decisive 99-89 victory over Valparaiso, marking head coach Jay Ladner's 100th win at the university.

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles secured the Pensacola Invitational championship with a 99-89 victory over the Valparaiso Beacons at the Pensacola Bay Center on Sunday, November 22, 2026. The Golden Eagles dominated the contest from the opening tip, building a 22-point lead and withstanding a late rally by Valparaiso to capture the tournament trophy for the second consecutive year. This win improves the Southern Miss record to 5-3 and extends their current winning streak to three games, following successful titles in previous years against North Florida and UT Martin. The championship game marked a significant milestone for head coach Jay Ladner, who earned his 100th career victory at Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles showcased remarkable resilience, having endured a difficult week of cancelled flights, long bus rides, and illness within the locker room before reaching this final stage.

First Half Dominance Sets Championship Tone

Southern Miss delivered what was arguably their most complete half of the season during the first 20 minutes of play against the Valparaiso Beacons. Guard Isaac Taveras opened the scoring with a layup in the first 30 seconds, helping the Golden Eagles establish a 12-4 lead less than three minutes into the game. The Southern Miss defense and offense operated in sync, allowing them to never trail and to extend their advantage throughout the half. By the time the teams headed to the locker room, Southern Miss held a commanding 56-35 lead, a margin that reflected their superior execution and physical presence on the court. This dominant performance set the stage for a professional finish, as the Golden Eagles maintained control despite the competitive nature of their opponent.

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Key Player Performances Define Victory

Four of the five Southern Miss starters scored in double figures, highlighting a balanced and efficient team effort in the championship game. Isaac Taveras, the reigning Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year, contributed 17 points on highly efficient 6-of-8 shooting while grabbing six rebounds and recording three steals in just 25 minutes of play. Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt matched Taveras with 17 points, perfecting his game from the free-throw line by hitting all his attempts and securing four rebounds. Anthony Igiede continued his strong play with 16 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in a grueling 39 minutes on the floor. Cameron Wallace provided crucial physicality inside, scoring 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting and grabbing seven rebounds, including four offensive boards, before fouling out in 27 minutes.

Resilience Through Adversity and Scheduling

The Golden Eagles' path to the Pensacola Bay Center was fraught with significant logistical and health challenges that tested their mental toughness. The team faced a cancelled flight home from a previous game, forcing them to endure a 12.5-hour bus ride back to Hattiesburg. Illness subsequently hit the locker room, leaving only 11 players available for a critical game against Grambling that was also relocated to Monroe due to floor renovations. Despite these disruptions, the team has shown tremendous improvement and buy-in, according to assistant coach Noah Croak. The coaching staff praised the maturity and grit displayed by the players, noting that the difficult week could have derailed many other programs but instead served as a catalyst for their tournament success.

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Statistical Dominance and Physical Play

Southern Miss asserted control through superior rebounding and interior scoring, outrebounding Valparaiso 42-24 overall. The Golden Eagles were particularly effective on the offensive glass, grabbing 14 second-chance opportunities compared to Valparaiso's nine. This physical dominance translated to the paint, where Southern Miss outscored the Beacons 50-40, leveraging their size and energy to maintain the lead. Valparaiso, coming off a thrilling double-overtime win against Troy and a recent upset of Purdue, entered the game with momentum but could not overcome the early deficit. The Beacons managed to close the gap late in the game, but the 10-point margin proved insurmountable as Southern Miss closed out the victory with disciplined play and strong defense.

Celebrating Coach Ladner's 100th Win

The championship victory provided a timely opportunity to celebrate head coach Jay Ladner's 100th win at Southern Miss, a testament to his long-term commitment to the program. Assistant coach Noah Croak noted that while Ladner typically deflects personal accolades, the team took a moment to honor his leadership and impact. The win serves as a validation of the roster's development and the staff's recruitment strategy, demonstrating that the team can perform under pressure. With this trophy, Southern Miss solidified its position as a rising force in conference play, proving that they can overcome adversity and execute at a high level. The Golden Eagles now look forward to building on this momentum as they continue their season with improved confidence and cohesion.