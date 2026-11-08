Southern Miss Basketball Falls to Iowa State Despite Strong First Half Performance

Southern Miss Golden Eagles lose 26 points against No. 18 Iowa State in Ames. Key players faced foul trouble, but team showed promise in nonconference play before Sun Belt conference games.

On November 6, 2026, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles men's basketball team traveled to Ames, Iowa, to face the No. 18 Iowa State Cyclones at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The match resulted in a 26-point defeat for the visiting Golden Eagles, a final score that masked a highly competitive first-half performance against a ranked opponent. While the loss adds to the team's record, the outing provided significant data points regarding the squad's potential for the upcoming Sun Belt Conference season. The Golden Eagles demonstrated they could contend with top-tier college basketball programs when executing their offensive schemes consistently.

First Half Competitive Display in Ames

The Golden Eagles matched the Cyclones basket-for-basket for the majority of the opening half, defying expectations for a road game at one of the most hostile arenas in college basketball. Southern Miss trailed by just one point, 23-22, with approximately ten minutes remaining in the first half. This sustained competitiveness served as a critical measuring stick for the team's development under head coach Jay Ladner and lead assistant coach Noah Croak. Croak highlighted the effectiveness of the team's perimeter shooting, noting that multiple three-point threats kept the defense stretched and created viable scoring opportunities. The coaching staff viewed this nonconference matchup as a deliberate preparation step for the rigors of conference play.

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Foul Trouble Derails Early Momentum

The turning point of the contest occurred due to early foul trouble affecting the Golden Eagles' starting backcourt. Starting guard Anthony Igiede accumulated three fouls within the first ten minutes of play, forcing the 6-foot-6 senior to sit for the remainder of the half. Shortly thereafter, with 6:14 left in the period, Igiede picked up his third foul, leaving Southern Miss without both of its primary guards against a highly skilled Iowa State squad. The absence of these two key defenders allowed the Cyclones to seize control of the game's momentum. Iowa State outscored Southern Miss 23-7 for the rest of the half, building a 46-29 lead at the intermission that the Golden Eagles could not overcome.

Free Throw Disparity and Official Calls

A significant factor in the widening gap was the disparity in free-throw attempts and conversions between the two teams. The Iowa State Cyclones capitalized on their visits to the charity stripe, shooting 25-for-36 from the line. In contrast, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles converted only 11 of 22 attempts. This difference resulted in a 14-point swing at the free-throw line alone, which proved insurmountable in the final tally. The officiating was a topic of discussion, with some calls regarding physicality appearing questionable given how Iowa State was permitted to play on the offensive end. Southern Miss was called for 26 team fouls, including two technical fouls and one flagrant foul on guard Isaac Taveras.

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Second Half Recovery Effort and Statistics

Isaac Taveras played a pivotal role despite his limited playing time, fouling out after just 18 minutes of action. Even in his short stint on the floor, Taveras contributed five points, two assists, and four steals, showcasing his defensive awareness. The Golden Eagles managed to close the scoring gap in the second half, outscoring Iowa State 37-28 during that period. However, the deficit established during the late first-half run was too large to erase completely. The team's ability to compete in the second half suggests resilience, but the first-half collapse remains the primary lesson from the contest. Assistant Coach Noah Croak emphasized the need to reduce turnovers and play defense without committing excessive fouls in future games.

Three-Point Shooting and Future Outlook

Despite the loss, the Golden Eagles exhibited promising offensive metrics that should provide confidence heading into conference play. Southern Miss knocked down eight of twenty three-point attempts, achieving a 40 percent success rate from beyond the arc. Six different players contributed to this total, demonstrating the deep floor spacing that Croak identified as a key strength. Iowa State, by comparison, shot only four for twelve from three-point range. This shooting efficiency, combined with the competitive nature of the first half, indicates that the team is developing the necessary skills to win more games. As the Sun Belt season approaches, Southern Miss will aim to replicate the defensive discipline and consistent execution shown during stretches of this matchup against a national powerhouse.