Southern Jaguars head coach Dwayne Faulk celebrates his debut win as Southern defeats Grambling State 31-29 in the Bayou Classic, extending their win streak to five games.

Head coach Marshall Faulk won his Bayou Classic debut on November 28, 2026, as the Southern Jaguars edged Grambling State 31-29 in a dramatic contest. The victory extends Southern's dominance in the annual rivalry to five straight games and improves their season record to 7-5. Faulk, who took the helm just two days after the previous year's game, expressed gratitude for the team's resilience. He noted that winning his first game as head coach provided an incredible sense of accomplishment for the program. This win solidifies Faulk as the fourth coach to secure a Bayou Classic victory during the current five-game winning streak.

Southern quarterback Christian Johnson was named the game's Most Valuable Player for his exceptional dual-threat performance. Johnson completed 16 of 25 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 110 yards and a score on five carries. He accounted for a combined 349 total yards and three touchdowns, breaking a crucial 64-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Johnson managed the clock and field effectively in the final minutes, helping the Jaguars maintain their advantage despite a late surge by Grambling State. He expressed pride in his team's ability to pull through under pressure.

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Grambling State mounted a furious comeback attempt in the final four minutes, led by quarterback Ashton Frye. Frye connected with Lantavious Murphy for a 45-yard touchdown with 3:56 remaining in regulation. He then scored on a 15-yard rushing touchdown with just 45 seconds left to cut the deficit. Despite these scores, Grambling State needed a two-point conversion to tie the game. Frye's pass on the two-point attempt was unsuccessful, leaving the Tigers short of an equalizer after an earlier missed extra point forced them to score two points instead of one.

The game was decided in the final 44 seconds when Southern recovered a critical onside kick. Southern kicker Chris McKenna had added a 40-yard field goal with 4:30 left to extend the lead to 31-17. This kick capped a nine-play, 41-yard drive that consumed nearly five minutes of game time. With the game seemingly out of reach, Southern recovered the onside kick following Frye's touchdown run at the Grambling State 49-yard line. The Jaguars used the remainder of the time to run out the clock and secure the 31-29 win.

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Southern defensive end Ckelby Givens recorded two sacks during the contest, including critical pressures in the fourth quarter. According to pregame reporting, Givens entered the game needing one sack to pass Michael Strahan's Southwestern Athletic Conference career mark. He expressed deep gratitude for his journey and the support he received through various trials and tribulations. Givens' performance helped stifle Grambling State's offense, which gained 213 yards in the fourth quarter after totaling only 159 through three quarters.

Southern finished with 517 total offensive yards, outgaining Grambling State's 372 yards by a significant margin. The Jaguars rushed for 278 net yards, powered by Mike Franklin who added 127 rushing yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Franklin stepped up in the absence of leading rusher Trey Holly, who was injured and did not record any carries. Herman Brister III led Southern with nine tackles, while Landon Carter contributed seven tackles for the defense. Jon Horton, Lonell Cunningham, and Marcellius Johnson each had nine tackles for Grambling State.

The scoring began early with Jacobe Robinson opening with a 48-yard touchdown run on Grambling State's first possession. Mike Franklin tied the game with a 7-yard run with 25 seconds left in the first quarter. Southern quarterback Christian Johnson found Isaiah Pina for a 15-yard touchdown in the second half to take a 14-7 lead at halftime. Johnson threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Damien Henderson on Southern's opening drive of the second half to extend the lead. Southern held a 28-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter before Grambling State's late rally.

Grambling State finished 0-3 against Southern in the Bayou Classic, having previously lost 24-14 in 2024 and 28-27 in 2025. The Tigers lost 24-14 in 2024 and 28-27 in 2025 before Saturday's two-point defeat. Frye finished the game with 15 of 26 passing for 190 yards and a touchdown, along with eight rushes for 58 yards and another score. Nae'Saan Dickerson caught seven passes for 98 yards for the Tigers. Tony Phillips Jr. returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, briefly cutting the deficit.

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Southern improved their season record to 7-5, a significant turnaround from their 2-10 record in the previous season. Faulk was introduced as head coach two days after last year's Bayou Classic. He became the fourth Southern coach to win during the Jaguars' five-game streak, following Eric Dooley, Terrence Graves, and interim coach Fred McNair. Faulk praised his team's resolve, stating that they rose to the occasion when things were not going well. The victory marks a new era for Southern football under his leadership.

The statistical dominance displayed by Southern highlights their improved performance across all phases of the game. Southern converted 9 of 15 third-down conversions compared to Grambling State's 4 of 12. The Jaguars also held a slight edge in yards per play, finishing with 7.60 compared to the Tigers' 6.41. Southern lost a fourth-quarter fumble, which was the game's only turnover, but the defense held firm in the critical moments. The win provides momentum for Southern as they continue their Southwestern Athletic Conference play with a renewed sense of confidence and history on their side.