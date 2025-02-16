Southern Company CEO Chris Womack: Shared Responsibility is Key to Success and Community Development

Chris Womack, CEO of Southern Company, speaks at the Founders and Leaders Luncheon hosted by the Birmingham chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. Womack emphasizes the importance of shared responsibility in addressing societal challenges and achieving success.

Growing up in rural south Alabama during the 1960s, Chris Womack , CEO of Southern Company , never envisioned himself as a corporate leader. Surrounded by buildings no taller than two stories, he was unfamiliar with the concept of a CEO. However, his grandmother instilled in him a belief that he could achieve anything he set his mind to, regardless of his race or upbringing.

Womack shared this story with a group at The Club in Birmingham during the Founders and Leaders Luncheon hosted by the Birmingham chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. He spoke about his early life, his journey to becoming a leader, and his unwavering faith in the power of collective action to improve the lives of others. He emphasized the importance of shared responsibility, both in business and in addressing societal challenges.Womack, who heads one of the nation's largest utility companies and the parent company of Alabama Power, stressed that solving problems like Birmingham's high homicide rate requires a collaborative effort. He cited his work with the Atlanta mayor to address homelessness as an example of how individuals and organizations can come together to make a difference. He challenged the fraternity members and the audience to leverage their existing networks and resources to tackle pressing issues in their communities. Drawing inspiration from Alpha Phi Alpha's founding principles of scholarship and love for mankind, Womack urged them to embrace hard work and dedication in their pursuit of positive change





