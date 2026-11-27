New Bravo season reveals Austen Kroll and Allie Carson dated in late 2025. Conflicts arise over intimacy, Salley Carson, and conflicting breakup accounts.

Viewers of the Bravo reality franchise Southern Charm received new revelations during the season twelve premiere in November twenty twenty six regarding the past romantic history of Austen Kroll and Allie Carson. The cast members confirmed that the two briefly dated before filming began, sparking immediate on-screen tension when host Shep Rose questioned the nature of their early interactions. Allie Carson firmly corrected the timeline, stating that the pair went on several dates while Austen was visiting New York, contrasting sharply with previous narratives about their connection.

Austen Kroll And Allie Carson Dating Timeline Confirmed

The premiere episode established that Austen Kroll and Allie Carson had a brief romantic period that occurred primarily in late twenty twenty five and early twenty twenty six. Austen stated that he and Allie were talking openly over a one-month period and showed a photograph of the two together dated December twenty twenty five to prove the relationship was public. He admitted to liking Allie during this window but struggled to define the exact status of their romance, leaving viewers with conflicting accounts of their engagement level during those initial months.

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Allie Carson provided a different perspective on the timeline, revealing that Austen called her in February twenty twenty six while the cast was in New York City to film the reunion for season eleven. She recalled Austen expressing confusion about why he was treating her like a girlfriend, a comment she dismissed as fine at the time. This timeline suggests the relationship extended slightly later than Austen initially implied, persisting until his return to Charleston where the romance reportedly fizzled out shortly thereafter.

Salley Carson Relationship And Intimacy Claims

The narrative shifted significantly when host Andy Cohen grilled Salley Carson about her own intimate history with Austen Kroll during the upcoming season eleven reunion. Salley, who is thirty one years old, acknowledged having fun with Austen but explicitly stated she was not ready to become intimate due to the unresolved issues between him and his ex-partner, Allie. This admission highlighted the triangular dynamic that complicated Austen Kroll's social and romantic life within the Charleston cast.

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Salley Carson further disclosed that she had an off-camera conversation with Austen in the Bahamas where he admitted to being handsy with his ex, Taylor Ann Green. This revelation added another layer of controversy to Austen's personal history. Salley mentioned she felt uncomfortable inserting herself into the dynamic with Allie, leading her to shut down potential advances, yet the ongoing flirtation between Salley and Austen continued to fuel speculation and conflict among the friend group.

Breakup Reasons And Ghosting Allegations

Allie Carson explained to the cast that she ended her romance with Austen Kroll due to his flirtation with close friend Salley and his refusal to commit to exclusivity. She confronted Austen regarding his alleged statement to Shep Rose that he ended things with Allie because she refused to sleep with him. Allie firmly denied this characterization, stating that she asked for exclusivity and Austen was the one who walked away.

Allie revealed that she ghosted Austen after realizing he was not ready for a serious commitment. She expressed a need for a clear plan in her life and relationships, which Austen appeared unable to provide. She described Austen as someone who is open about not knowing what he wants, whereas she requires a partner with definite goals. This fundamental mismatch in relationship expectations served as the primary catalyst for the dissolution of their brief romance.

Reunion Fallout And Ongoing Cast Conflicts

Tensions escalated during episode two of the season twelve premiere as Allie confronted Austen about his denial of past conversations. Austen initially claimed he never told Shep Rose anything negative about Allie but then wavered on the specifics of what he had shared. Allie reminded him of the arguments they had, highlighting his attempt to control the narrative of their breakup. This interaction underscored the deep-seated distrust and communication breakdown between the two former daters.

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The conflict extended to Salley Carson, who expressed confusion and hurt after Austen allegedly told her that Allie was speaking negatively about her. During a group Easter brunch, Salley confronted Allie directly, asking if she had claimed that the most attractive thing about Austen was that he had not slept with Salley yet. This incident highlighted the collateral damage of the romantic entanglements, affecting the broader social fabric of the Southern Charm cast as they navigated past grievances in the present season.