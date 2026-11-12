Southern Charm Season 12 Cast, Premiere Date and Streaming Options

Southern Charm Season 12 returns with new cast members joining the Bravo reality series on November 12. Review the full lineup and how to stream the upcoming drama.

The highly anticipated reality television series Southern Charm is set to return for its twelfth season, promising a fresh wave of tension from South Carolina. The new episode lineup begins broadcasting on Thursday, November 12. Viewers can expect the return of established fan favorites alongside a roster of new cast members who will be joining the ensemble in 2026. The season aims to deliver more intricate interpersonal conflicts and unresolved mysteries.

Returning Cast and New Additions

The core ensemble returning for this season includes Conover, Rose, Kroll, Aspen, LeCroy, Reyes, Carson, and O'Connell. These long-standing residents of Charleston have built a dedicated following through their previous interactions and public appearances. Their continued presence ensures that the show maintains its signature blend of personal drama and social maneuvering. This stability in the main cast provides a familiar foundation for the unfolding narratives.

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Alongside these returning figures, the production has introduced new personalities to the cast. These fresh faces are scheduled to make their debut during the 2026 cycle of the show. The integration of new characters typically disrupts existing social dynamics, creating immediate opportunities for conflict and alliance formation. This structural change is a standard tactic in reality television to rejuvenate viewer interest.

Viewing Requirements and Access Methods

To watch the premiere and subsequent episodes, audiences must have access to the Bravo network. The show is not available on general free-to-air platforms or basic streaming bundles. Viewers need to secure a subscription to a service that carries the Bravo channel in its lineup. This requirement means that cord-cutters must choose specific streaming packages that include lifestyle and reality television networks.

Several streaming services offer pathways to access the channel, though they come with different price points and features. One option involves subscribing to Philo, which is priced at $54.99 per month. This service provides live TV access and includes a broad array of cable networks. Users can also opt for a service starting at $64.99 for the first month, with the rate increasing to $94.99 per month afterward. This tiered pricing allows for short-term viewing without a long-term commitment.

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Streaming Platforms and Bundle Deals

Another major provider is Hulu, which offers a free trial period for new users. This trial grants access to the channel for the first three days of service. Once the trial concludes, the standard subscription fee applies, starting at $99.99 per month. For those seeking a more comprehensive media package, Hulu bundles its content with Disney+ and ESPN Select. This bundle provides access to exclusive sports programming and original series at no extra cost beyond the base price.

The Disney+ platform itself offers various subscription tiers. The Premium Plan is available for $19.99 per month and includes ad-supported viewing. Users can save money by opting for an annual plan, which costs $129.99 per year or $199.99 per year for higher tiers. The Premium Plan provides access to a wide range of movies, TV shows, and live news from NBC News.

Additional Channel Lineups and Pricing

Services that include live TV often provide access to local networks such as NBC, ABC, CBS, and FOX. These networks are available in select markets. Cable networks like AMC, A&E, Food Network, and MTV are also commonly included. Other channels such as Discovery Channel, History Channel, and TLC are part of many basic packages. This extensive list ensures that viewers have access to diverse programming beyond reality TV.

Entertainment News and Celebrity Updates

Beyond the reality television slate, other entertainment news highlights include Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez making their red-carpet debut. They appeared together at the New York City premiere of the film Focker-in-Law. Photographs from the event were published shortly after the premiere. This appearance marks a significant public moment for the couple as they navigate their growing media presence.

Additionally, Snoop Dogg is bringing his holiday special Christmas With Snoop into homes. The special is part of a larger initiative to bring festive content to audiences during the holiday season. This programming aligns with broader trends in holiday-themed television specials that blend music and storytelling. The content is designed to appeal to a wide demographic of viewers.

For those planning to follow Southern Charm Season 12, it is essential to review the available streaming options. The premiere date of November 12 is the key anchor for scheduling viewing parties or personal watchlists. The combination of returning favorites and new cast members suggests a season filled with unpredictable developments. Subscribers should ensure their services are active before the launch date to avoid missing any episodes. The availability of free trials and promotional pricing offers flexibility for new viewers.

The economic model for these services relies on subscription fees and advertising revenue. The differentiation between ad-supported and ad-free tiers caters to different consumer preferences. Some users prioritize cost savings and are willing to watch advertisements, while others prefer a seamless viewing experience. This dual approach maximizes the potential audience reach for networks like Bravo and Hulu.

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As the television industry continues to evolve, the bundling of services has become a common strategy. Combining video on demand, live television, and sports packages creates a more compelling value proposition. Consumers are increasingly looking for bundles that offer breadth of content at a reasonable price. The competition among streaming platforms drives innovation in how content is packaged and delivered.

Looking ahead, the inclusion of new cast members in 2026 will be a focal point for fans. Their interactions with the existing cast will likely determine the trajectory of the season. Social media reactions and online discussions will play a significant role in shaping the narrative around the show. The digital footprint of the cast members adds another layer of engagement for the audience.

The production team continues to refine the format of Southern Charm to keep it relevant. The emphasis on drama and secrets is a core element of the show's appeal. By maintaining this focus, the series ensures its place in the landscape of reality television. Viewers can expect the same level of intensity and personal revelation in the upcoming episodes.

The availability of the show on multiple platforms ensures that it remains accessible to a global audience. The strategic partnerships between networks and streaming services facilitate this wide reach. Fans no longer need traditional cable subscriptions to enjoy their favorite programs. This shift represents a broader transformation in media consumption habits.

As viewers prepare for the return of Southern Charm, they can explore the various streaming options available. The key is to select a service that fits their budget and viewing preferences. Whether through a trial period or a long-term subscription, access to the show is straightforward. The excitement for Season 12 is building as the November premiere approaches.

The interplay between reality television and celebrity culture continues to be a dynamic space. Stars like Ariana Grande and Snoop Dogg contribute to the broader entertainment ecosystem. Their projects and appearances keep the public engaged with the latest trends. The convergence of reality TV and traditional entertainment creates a rich tapestry of content.

In summary, Southern Charm Season 12 is poised to deliver significant entertainment value. The return of key figures and the introduction of new faces set the stage for compelling storytelling. The availability of the show on major streaming platforms ensures widespread accessibility. Fans should mark November 12 on their calendars for the premiere. The upcoming season promises to be an essential watch for reality television enthusiasts.