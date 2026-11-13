Southern Charm Austen Kroll and Salley Carson Redefine Friendship Boundaries

Austen Kroll and Salley Carson establish new rules for their ambiguous relationship on Southern Charm, including a strict no-kissing policy, after candid discussions about their physical intimacy.

Austen Kroll has opened up about his unconventional dynamic with Southern Charm co-star Salley Carson, confirming that while they do not have sex, their relationship involves significant physical intimacy and emotional dependency. The reality star, 39, revealed to palThe that he and Carson have maintained close contact even during brief periods of silence, describing their bond as one where they check in frequently and maintain a level of openness that defies traditional friendship norms. Kroll admitted that alcohol occasionally leads to making out, a detail he shared alongside his acknowledgment that some might view their arrangement as perfect due to the lack of jealousy and the freedom to date other individuals.

Defining the Ambiguous Relationship Terms

Kroll detailed the mechanics of their connection during part 1 of the Southern Charm season 11 reunion, which aired on Wednesday, March 18. He stated that he and Carson have a wonderful relationship marked by frequent hanging out, yet he clarified that they are not currently sexually involved. Despite this distinction, Kroll confessed that Carson has stayed over at his residence, complicating the public perception of their status. He described the situation as having a hot friend who is comfortable with him pursuing other romantic interests while still allowing for occasional physical affection when they are drinking, a balance he believes works for both parties involved in this complex arrangement.

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Carson's Emotional Vulnerability and Jealousy

Salley Carson, 31, provided a contrasting perspective during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, admitting that she experiences moments of jealousy when Kroll flirts with other women. She explained that while Kroll is not explicitly jealous, he becomes protective when she grows close to other men. Carson revealed that she initially put her heart on the line before their pre-reunion conversation in New York, expressing her genuine desire to be in a romantic relationship with Kroll. However, she felt that he did not reciprocate those feelings, leading to a period where she admitted he hurt her more than she had initially let on. She noted that despite her feelings, she loves being around him and acknowledges their serious chemistry, even if he sometimes treats her like a brother.

Confrontation and Establishment of New Boundaries

The dynamic shifted when Carson confronted Kroll during Venita's garden party, questioning why he would take his brief flame, Allie, 27, on dates instead of her. Carson emphasized the need for a harsh line to prevent her heart from being broken, specifically identifying no kissing and no touching as the necessary boundaries. She clarified that hugging remained acceptable. Kroll agreed to these terms, vowing to take the pledge, though he was immediately scolded for placing his hand on her leg during the discussion. Carson reiterated that there would be no more drunk kissing and that she would reciprocate by not kissing him either, a decision Kroll accepted as they reaffirmed their mutual love and commitment to their friendship.

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External Critique from Craig Conover

Craig Conover, 37, addressed the situation on the Tuesday, October 13, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, offering a candid critique of the pair's behavior. Conover stated that while he loves both Kroll and Carson, he does not believe their current arrangement is healthy. He highlighted that a lot of tension occurred while he was away, suggesting that the ambiguity of their relationship creates complications within the cast's social circle. Conover's comments reflect the broader concern among their peers that such undefined romantic and physical entanglements may lead to further emotional distress for those involved.

Future Implications for the Cast Dynamics

Looking ahead, Carson teased to Us Weekly that some friendships within the Southern Charm circle may be lost due to these unfolding events. She dismissed the need to care about outside opinions, focusing instead on managing her own emotions and the immediate consequences of her choices. The ongoing tension between Kroll and Carson, along with the involvement of figures like Allie and Venita, suggests that their personal boundaries will continue to impact the group's social fabric. As the season progresses, the resolution of their new agreement will likely dictate the stability of their friendship and their roles within the Charleston social scene.