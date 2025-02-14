Southern California Wildfire Survivors Face New Threat From Storms

Southern California wildfire survivors are grappling with the aftermath of recent storms that triggered mudslides and flooding in areas already devastated by the Eaton and Palisades fires.

Wildfire survivors in Southern California are facing a new wave of challenges as severe storms this week unleashed mudslides and flooding in areas ravaged by the Eaton and Palisades fires. Those displaced by the blazes are now anxiously awaiting the lifting of evacuation orders, expected on Friday, February 14. The recent storms have compounded the devastation already caused by the fires, turning burn scars into hazardous landscapes prone to landslides and flash floods.

The affected areas, including Malibu and the Pacific Palisades, are still reeling from the January 2025 fires that claimed lives, destroyed thousands of structures, and forced mass evacuations. The Eaton Fire, which erupted near Altadena and Midwick drives on Tuesday, January 7, spread rapidly fueled by extreme drought conditions and powerful Santa Ana winds. The blaze consumed over 7,000 structures and resulted in fatalities, prompting authorities to impose a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in affected areas to curb looting. Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of both the Eaton and Palisades fires, but the role of dry vegetation and strong winds is evident. The Palisades Fire, which ignited on the same day as the Eaton Fire, scorched over 23,000 acres in seven days. Driven by the strongest Santa Ana winds in over a decade, the fire spread with alarming speed, hindering firefighting efforts and forcing evacuations across parts of Los Angeles County. The fire's path left a trail of devastation, destroying homes, businesses, and schools, including the Pacific Palisades Charter High School. The intense winds also hampered aerial firefighting efforts, making it too dangerous for helicopters and planes to drop water or fire retardant. Authorities are investigating a popular hiking destination, Skull Rock, as a potential starting point for the Palisades Fire





