Southern California Trojans Fall to Indiana Hoosiers in Big Ten Loss

The Southern California Trojans suffer their third defeat of the 2026 season after a 17-13 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field in Bloomington.

On November 14, 2026, the Southern California Trojans suffered a heartbreaking 17-13 defeat against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. The loss marks the third defeat for the Southern California Trojans in the 2026 season and severely complicates their bid for a Big Ten Championship Game appearance. Head coach Lincoln Riley faced reporters immediately following the game, expressing deep frustration over a performance defined by critical mistakes rather than a lack of effort or physical resilience.

Key Moments Define Southern California Trojans Defeat

The game was characterized by a series of catastrophic errors that ultimately cost the Southern California Trojans any chance of victory. Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava struggled immensely throughout the evening, throwing three interceptions. Two of these turnovers occurred in the fourth quarter when the game was within reach, effectively shutting down any momentum the Southern California Trojans had managed to build. These passes were largely uncatchable and included a drop by an intended receiver, highlighting a lack of execution in crucial moments.

Also read USC Trojans Injury Report vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Compounding the offensive struggles, Southern California Trojans placekicker Caden Chittenden failed to convert a chip-shot field goal from less than 30 yards. This missed opportunity was pivotal in a game decided by a single point. Despite moving the ball effectively for much of the contest, the inability to convert those drives into points left the Southern California Trojans with only 13 points in a slugfest that required precise finishing.

Lincoln Riley Addresses Coaching Pressures and Team Performance

Lincoln Riley acknowledged that the result places him under increasing scrutiny. With two other teams finishing the season with three losses, Ohio State and Oregon, winning their respective Big Ten games on the same day, the Southern California Trojans fall further behind in the conference standings. Riley admitted that he sat on the hot seat once again, a recurring theme for the head coach as he navigates high expectations for the prestigious Southern California Trojans program.

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Riley emphasized that his players prepared exceptionally well coming into the matchup. He noted that both sides of the ball had positive moments and that the game was physically even on a play-for-play basis. However, he stressed that in a contest between two high-caliber teams, margin for error is virtually nonexistent. The difference in the outcome came down to specific, correctable failures rather than a systemic collapse of the team's identity or work ethic.

Curt Cignetti Leads Indiana Hoosiers to Crucial Victory

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti managed a victory that solidified his team's standing in the conference. The Southern California Trojans faced a disciplined Indiana Hoosiers defense that forced turnovers and limited scoring opportunities. Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe was instrumental in the fourth quarter, intercepting a pass intended for Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines. This play came at a time when the Southern California Trojans were pushing for a go-ahead score.

The Indiana Hoosiers also benefited from strong individual performances on the offensive line and timely defensive stops. The victory allowed the Indiana Hoosiers to capitalize on the Southern California Trojans' mistakes, maintaining their own competitive position in the league. The contrast between the two teams' finishes in the red zone was stark, with the Indiana Hoosiers proving more efficient in converting possessions into touchdowns while the Southern California Trojans stalled.

Southern California Trojans Look to Recover and Move Forward

Following the defeat, the Southern California Trojans will board their plane back to Los Angeles to review the film and correct the errors that led to the loss. Lincoln Riley made it clear that the team must learn from this experience and apply those lessons to their remaining schedule. The coaching staff identified the red zone offense and special teams play as primary areas for immediate improvement.

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The focus now shifts to closing out games with greater efficiency. Riley described the team as resilient and physically tough, noting that they won many individual battles throughout the contest. However, he acknowledged that winning at the highest level requires shutting the door on opponents when it matters most. The Southern California Trojans must now channel their disappointment into preparation for the next opponent, aiming to eliminate the costly mistakes that plagued their performance in Bloomington.