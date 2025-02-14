Southern California Storm Passes, But Scattered Showers Remain

A cold front that brought flash flooding and severe thunderstorms to Southern California has moved east, leaving behind scattered showers and a cooling trend. Heavy rainfall caused mudslides and dangerous conditions, leading to evacuation orders in several counties. While the storm exits, a wind advisory is in effect for Ventura County, with strong winds posing potential hazards.

A cold front that brought flash flood ing and severe thunderstorms to Southern California has moved east, but scattered showers remain Friday morning. Communities across the region experienced mudslides and hazardous conditions from the heavy rainfall. Evacuation orders and warnings were issued in several counties, with particular focus on burn scar areas. A flash flood watch issued by the National Weather Service expired Thursday night. A wind advisory will go into effect at 10 a.m.

Friday and remain until 4 a.m. Saturday for parts of Ventura County. The NWS said northwest winds between 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph could cause unsecured objects to blow around. They warn about tree limbs falling and possible power outages in some areas. Rainfall totals in Los Angeles County over the last 24 hours are as follows: Beverly Hills: 2.46 inches, Hollywood: 2.67 inches, Downtown LA: 2.68 inches, Canoga Park: 2.01 inches, Agoura: 2.44 inches, Eaton Dam: 3.13 inches, Claremont: 3.34 inches, Mount Wilson: 2.83 inches, and San Gabriel Dam: 5.39 inches. KCAL News Meteorologist Amber Lee stated that the downtown LA area has received 5.51 inches of rain since October 1st. The normal amount for this area is usually 8.69 inches, and the annual average is 14.25 inches.As the storm moves out of the area, clouds will clear, and the sun could make an appearance. Temperatures will increase three to six degrees but will still be on the cooler side. A warming trend will develop over the weekend and into next week. Saturday's conditions will be pleasant with the sun coming out





