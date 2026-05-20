Southern California's Independent Bookstores: A Comprehensive List

This article compiles a list of over 100 independent bookstores across Southern California, spanning from Santa Barbara to San Diego and areas in between. It highlights the importance of supporting local bookstores and the economic impact they have on the local community.

I thought it would be a good idea to assemble a list of Southern California ’s independent bookstores. But even just writing down shops off the top of my head, I could see the list was going to be longer than I’d imagined.

I hit 10 stores, then 20, 35, 50. With some checking and a helpful nudge or two, I had tallied 70, then 80, then 90 bookstores and counting, new and used. And that didn’t include Barnes & Noble outlets, college bookstores, online-only sellers, rare book dealers, Friends of the Library shops or variety stores that also sell books. Soon enough, we hit 100 bookstores and maybe a few more.

I’d tell you exactly how many, except I’m certain someone will alert me to a store I’ve neglected right after I post this. (Note: Someone did. ) Why go to the trouble of making a map? A couple of reasons.

One is that I like to know where the closest bookstore is at all times. If I’m running an errand or attending a social event and have a spare half-hour, then you’ll know where I am. Also, because I suspect that if you’re reading this, you care about independent bookstores as much as I do.

In 2024, I reached out to the American Booksellers Association about indie booksellers and the holidays, and Ray T. Daniels, the chief communications officer for the ABA, got back to me via email.

‘When you support local independent bookstores, you are investing in your local economy,’ he said. ‘A 2022 Civic Economics report — Unfulfilled — reported that 29% of all revenue at independent bookstores immediately recirculates in the local economy. According to the report, that’s almost 5x the money circulated when you buy on Amazon.com and almost 3x when you buy from Barnes and Noble or big box stores.

Independent bookstores provide more than economic contributions; they are vital community partners who offer safe spaces and new worlds to the most vulnerable in every community. Here’s a list of 100-plus Southern California independent bookstores (in alphabetical order), which spans the area from Santa Barbara to San Diego and areas in between. Emphasizes ancient and contemporary spiritual paths and religions and pushes boundaries with LGBTQ+ resources.

Prospective biz owners and managers of bookstores are urged to please visit the ABA website for accurate information and listings. They offer a wealth of resources to support the future of bookstores, including demographic insights and page views. For essential updates, follow their newsletter, enjoy their expertise and insight, and engage with your colleagues. I’m looking forward to reading about your bookstores, and I hope you’ll do the same





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