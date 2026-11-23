Rodney Rice and Alijah Arenas each scored 18 points as the 18th-ranked USC Trojans defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 82-56, staying undefeated at 6-0.

Rodney Rice and Alijah Arenas both scored 18 points and 18th-ranked Southern California remained unbeaten with an 82-56 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette on Sunday night. Rice hit two 3-pointers and 10 of 11 free throws for the Trojans while handing out six assists.

Arenas sank four from beyond the arc and 8 of 10 at the foul line. Darius Ratliff finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four blocks for USC. Adonis Ratliff had 14 points and eight boards.

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Darius Ratliff had a four-point play in the middle of a 10-0 run to start the game, and Rodney Rice made two free throws for a 17-1 lead through the first five minutes Rice made all nine of his first-half free throws and scored 12 to help the Trojans cruise into the break up 42-27. De'Vion Lavergne hit a 3-pointer, and Dani Pounds followed with a 3-point play in the first two minutes of the second half to get the Ragin' Cajuns within 12.

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But Arenas and Rice made back-to-back 3-pointers for a 55-35 lead and USC rolled to the finish. Jamyron Keller had 13 points for the Ragin' Cajuns in the first meeting between the schools, and Deion Ware scored 10 off the bench. USC made 21 of 43 shots overall, including 9 of 19 from beyond the arc. The Trojans went 31 for 40 at the foul line.

Up nextUSC: Plays South Carolina on Wednesday at the Acrisure Series in Palm Springs, Calif.