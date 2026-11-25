El Nino drives unprecedented king tides in Southern California, breaking records in La Jolla and Santa Barbara with dangerous surf expected through Thanksgiving.

Astronomical and oceanic forces combined to create historic flooding events across Southern California on Wednesday, as king tides shattered previously held regional records for the second time in less than thirty days. Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Oxnard, described the magnitude of the event as unprecedented in the one-hundred-year history of tidal gauge measurements in the region. The surge pushed water levels far above average lows, creating significant coastal hazards from Santa Barbara County to San Diego County while simultaneously threatening infrastructure and public safety along the Pacific coastline.

Historic Tidal Records Shattered by El Nino

Data collected by the National Weather Service's San Diego office confirms that the tidal gauge in La Jolla registered a staggering 8.11 feet above the average low tide level. This measurement decisively broke the previous record of 7.98 feet, which had been established on October 27. Simultaneously, the tidal gauge in Santa Barbara recorded levels of 8.1 feet, surpassing the previous high of 8.04 feet measured in late October. In the Port of San Pedro, the tide levels tied the historical record of 8.19 feet set on October 27, indicating a region-wide phenomenon rather than an isolated incident.

Also read Some evacuation warnings in effect as king tides batter Southern California coast

Meteorologist Ryan Kittell emphasized that these numbers represent a complete departure from historical norms, noting that such extreme enhancement has never been observed during the century of continuous monitoring. The primary driver behind these astronomical highs is the seasonal alignment of the Earth, moon, and sun, which naturally produces the year's highest tides. However, the intensity of this specific event is largely attributed to the currently active El Nino climate pattern. This meteorological phenomenon is adding approximately one additional foot to the tidal height, pushing water levels well beyond the typical seven-foot elevation provided by gravitational alignment alone.

Coastal Hazards and Sneaker Wave Dangers

Forecasters are warning residents and visitors about dangerously large surf conditions that are expected to persist through Thursday morning. In Ventura County, waves are predicted to reach heights of up to 15 feet, while Los Angeles County faces similar threats with waves expected to crest at 11 feet. The National Weather Service has issued coastal flood warnings and advisories from Santa Barbara County to San Diego County, with these alerts scheduled to remain in effect until Thursday afternoon or potentially Friday morning. These conditions create an environment where even experienced beachgoers are at severe risk from unexpected water surges.

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A major concern during this event is the heightened risk of sneaker waves, which are sudden, powerful surges that travel much farther up the beach than previous waves. Ryan Kittell of the National Weather Service office in Oxnard cautioned that these waves can easily overtake beachgoers, flood parking lots, and wash individuals out to sea. Authorities are urging the public to stay off rocks and jetties, strictly obey beach closures, and remain in close proximity to lifeguards for safety. The advice given to residents is to assume any distance to the water's edge they consider safe and then retreat even further inland to avoid the unpredictable reach of the ocean.

Economic and Infrastructure Impact Assessment

The immediate impact of the record-breaking tides included localized flooding in neighborhoods along Sunset Beach on Wednesday, although officials reported that overall damage appeared relatively limited due to effective mitigation strategies. Protection measures implemented along vulnerable stretches of the coast, including the construction of sand berms and recent seawall repairs, played a critical role in preventing more extensive structural flooding. Despite these successes, the National Weather Service continues to issue specific impact warnings for different counties, categorizing the potential effects as extreme in Orange and San Diego counties, major in Ventura County, and moderate in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties.

While the immediate coastal impacts were managed better than feared in some areas, other parts of California experienced more severe disruptions. Beaches and wharves were forced to close in Santa Cruz, and significant flooding was reported in parts of the Bay Area, highlighting the widespread nature of the storm's influence. The economic implications of these closures and potential property damage extend beyond immediate tourism losses, affecting local businesses and infrastructure maintenance budgets. The resilience of the newly built coastal defenses will be tested further as the storm system evolves and interacts with the already elevated tide levels.

Future Projections for Thanksgiving and December

Looking ahead, similar high-tide conditions are predicted to impact the region again on Thanksgiving Day, raising concerns for holiday travelers and coastal residents. The weather is expected to be warm and sunny on Thursday, with temperatures reaching the mid-80s in most parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties. However, forecasters stress that the pleasant weather does not diminish the underlying danger posed by the high surf and sneaker waves. Ryan Kittell noted that people will likely be drawn closer to the water by the attractive conditions, making adherence to safety warnings even more crucial during the holiday period.

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The astronomical forces driving these tides are not unique to this moment, but their combination with El Nino creates a rare convergence of hazards. Meteorologist Ryan Kittell pointed out that another similar astronomical alignment is predicted for late December, around Christmas, which will once again push tides to extreme heights. A further, albeit lesser, increase in tidal heights is expected in late January. This forecast suggests that coastal communities must remain vigilant for the remainder of the year, as the risk of flooding and erosion remains elevated due to the persistent influence of El Nino on oceanic conditions.