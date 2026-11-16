Southern California Nutcracker Productions Guide 2024

Discover detailed schedules, venues, and ticket prices for major Nutcracker ballet performances across Southern California this holiday season, from Long Beach Ballet to LA Ballet.

Pieter Tchaikovsky's famous holiday ballet premiered in 1892, but it took until the late 1950s to become a seasonal staple in the United States. The turning point arrived when CBS aired the New York City Ballet's production of George Balanchine's choreography. Today, audiences in Southern California can choose between traditional full-length stagings and modern adaptations designed for younger viewers with shorter attention spans.

The Nutcracker Suite Los Angeles Debut

Choreographer Lincoln Jones presents a 75-minute production that strips away complex narrative elements to highlight the most popular musical moments. This version focuses primarily on Act 2 sequences and features a nine-piece live musical ensemble. Attendees receive complimentary snacks and beverages alongside the performance. Shows run from Nov. 28 to Dec. 24 at the ACB Performance venue in Bank of America Plaza, Los Angeles. Tickets cost between $85 and $125.

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Allen's Modern Dance Interpretation

Allen's eclectic approach mixes modern dance with jazz and hip-hop influences for a unique family-friendly experience. The production features mice that tell jokes while acting as guides for the audience. Performances take place at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 through 12, and 2 p.m. on Dec. 12 and 13. Admission ranges from $54.99 to $149.99.

Long Beach Ballet Spectacle Details

Now in its 44th season, Long Beach Ballet offers a full-length production featuring over 250 dancers and a live symphony orchestra. The staging includes special effects such as a flying sleigh, pyrotechnics, and a live horse. Performances occur at the Terrace Theater in Long Beach. Showtimes are at 2 p.m. on Dec. 12, 13, 19, and 20, and at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 and 19. Tickets range from $40 to $105, with a $160 VIP package available.

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Los Angeles Ballet Southern Settings

Los Angeles Ballet places its version in recognizable Southern California locations like Big Bear and Venice Beach. The production retains Tchaikovsky's full score and original choreography by founders Thordal Christensen and Colleen Neary. Set pieces include a Spanish-style mansion in Hancock Park and the moonlit Pacific Ocean. Performances are at Royce Hall, UCLA, and the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Dates span Dec. 11 to 27 with tickets from $40 to $171. A sensory-friendly performance is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Dec. 26.

Pasadena Dance Theater Original Story

Pasadena Dance Theater performs four shows at the San Gabriel Mission Playhouse from Dec. 19 to 21. The production features original choreography by Jessamyn Vedro. The story reimagines Clara as a traveler who explores exotic lands and meets memorable characters. Showtimes are 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 and 20, and 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 and 21. Ticket prices range from $35 to $89.

Warner Grand Theatre Historical Return

A company founded in 1994 by Cynthia and Patrick Bradley returns to the Warner Grand Theatre in San Pedro. This venue previously hosted performances by Misty Copeland before she became an American Ballet Theatre principal dancer. Shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2 and 7 p.m. on Dec. 12, and 1 and 5 p.m. on Dec. 13. Tickets cost between $49.87 and $63.74, or $161 for premium seating.