Southern California Music Events

A comprehensive guide to upcoming music events in Southern California, including festivals, concerts, and niche gatherings.

88rising and Goldenvoice have announced the return of Head In The Clouds to Brookside at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena on May 31 and June 1.

Bassrush’s Zombie Apocalypse returns to the Queen Mary Waterfront in Long Beach for two nights of bass music, dubstep, and drum and bass. Insomniac’s Day Trip Festival will take place June 27-28 at the Queen Mary Waterfront in Long Beach and will debut the Long Beach Amphitheater as an official third stage. Into The Sequence is thrown by Dream State at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino.

Insomniac’s Lost In Dreams Festival is coming to Los Angeles State Historic Park. Reggae on the Mountain returns for its 14th anniversary in Topanga Canyon. Vans Warped Tour has revealed the lineup for the two-day festival taking place in Long Beach, California, on July 25-26. HARD Events has unveiled the lineup for HARD Summer Music Festival, returning to Hollywood Park in Inglewood on Aug. 1-2





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